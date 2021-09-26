26.11 – MU Podcast – Castaneda’s Curse

Answering the phone to a strange and distance metallic voice set into motion a wild goose chase that would bring two very different but spiritually gifted people together. Who was the voice and the entity that came to be know as “You”? What was its motivation and how did following the path of the famed Carlos Castaneda lead to a series of high strangeness infused encounters?

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at a theory that completely reevaluates conventional ideas about UFOs. Time travel, false gods, Atlantis, extraterrestrials and much more could all collectively be the same UFO phenomena and a breakaway civilisation will stop at nothing to keep the truth from us.

