Spending decades as a ghost hunter Joseph never really believed in demons; that was of course until he met one and it turned his world upside down. We discuss his terrifying experience meeting a demon head on and hear how it went to considerable length to avoid and then try to destroy him.

In our Plus+ extension we take a look at some unusual and rare cases of animal mutilations, tulpa energy and interactions with strange entities from the boarder ether.

