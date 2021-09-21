A Plausible Reason Why UFO Disclosure Won’t Happen

My previous article was on one of the reasons why government agencies have failed to give all of us definitive UFO Disclosure. In that article I suggested – in a specifically theoretical fashion, I should stress – that the truth might be too terrifying for us to handle. It was a theory that more than a few people have bought into. Namely, the idea that our souls are being “farmed” by the black-eyed aliens of Ufology. Of course, it’s just a theory and shouldn’t be seen as anything else, at all. Unless, that is, hard evidence surfaces – something that hasn’t happened yet. There is another angle as to why we haven’t got UFO Disclosure. It’s a scenario that most people probably don’t think about. It’s the theory that government’s don’t give us the full story because, really, they actually haven’t got a clue as to what the full story is! So, as they are as much in the dark as we are, they do very little when it comes to government-public discussion. It’s not an implausible picture. For example, consider the following:

Let’s say that within the heart of the U.S. government there are a lot of photos, footage, testimony from pilots and so on, that, combined, are incredible, and all in relation to UFOs. Maybe, there are even the remains of several, dead alien creatures, all preserved and hidden in a vault in one of the deeper levels of Area 51. All guarded with deadly force, of course. So, you might wonder: what’s preventing disclosure? Why not just got ahead? Well, I can think of one reason. A very important thing. Let’s expand on what I said above, and say that the government does know there is a real UFO phenomenon from somewhere else; but that same government has no answers. Imagine that the government really did get its hands on a few dead aliens back in 1947. But, that after more than seventy years of trying to get the truth of Roswell, the government has not been able to go any further than autopsying one or two, and preserving the rest. The government has no idea – in the slightest – as to where the aliens are from. And the government doesn’t know what the agenda of the aliens is. And, even worse, what if not even a single bit of progress has been made when it comes to trying to understand the alien technology?

If that really is the truth of the matter – namely, that those in government on the UFO programs refuse to tell us the full truth because of what they don’t know, rather than what they do know – then everything comes together. I’ve never really understood why there is this widespread belief/assumption in Ufology that “the government knows it all, but won’t tell us.” Why should the government know? They’re not all-knowing gods. And why should they tell us when doing so would only reveal the government’s vulnerability mixed in with its ignorance of the subject. Imagine, theoretically, the day comes when the Roswell bodies are reeled out for the world to see (hopefully on CNN, rather than on the you-know-what scum-channel). In no time at all, journalists are shouting questions at the government, all demanding answers. And all the government can provide to us in response – and in front of the world – are one or two of those bodies, a bit of wreckage, some photos and…well, that’s it. Not a single, solid answer. No knowledge concerning where they came from. No knowledge concerning their plans.

So, rather than tell the public that the government doesn’t really know much at all about UFOs – apart from the fact that, yes, there’s something going on – the government says as little as possible. But, that same government does it in a fashion that makes it look like the various agencies are on top of things (hence the widespread media coverage of the last few years). In reality, however, I have a nagging feeling that, yes, the government has got a lot of data, but very little of it has ever helped the government to understand the truth of the presence, of the entities among us, and of their plans. Or, worse, of their plots.