Chupacabra Traffic Jam, Flying School Desks, Killer Goats and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 24, 2021

More Mysterious News Briefly — September 24, 2021

An international team of astronomers detected clouds on the exoplanet WASP-127b, located more than 525 light-years away, and were able to analyze the upper structure of the planet’s atmosphere and predict its weather. Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of ruining an alien picnic?

Students at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia spent $20,000 equipping a school chair with eight propellers and used it to carry a pilot for 10 minutes over 0.6 miles to prove its potential use to fight fires on the upper floors of tall buildings. It’s the best use of a school desk since hiding your gum for tomorrow.

Giraffes prefer a fair fight according to scientists in South Africa who witnessed male giraffes only picking on similar-sized opponents and sometimes using an older giraffe as a ‘referee’ to keep younger males from cheating. This is why, despite their height, giraffes suck at basketball.

While cleaning out his attic, travel journalist Jack Epstein found 1979 correspondence between him and Ted Kaczynski before Kaczynski became the infamous Unabomber – Kaczynski was looking for travel advice in South America. Nothing says “Forget cleaning the attic – let’s sell the house instead” like a letter from Ted Kaczynski.

A protein named ‘Shh’ after the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog may offer a possible new way to treat Parkinson’s disease and improve the quality of life for patients by preventing involuntary tremors known as L-dopa induced dyskinesia (LID). This is not just good news for Parkinson’s sufferers but also for teens trying to convince their parents that playing video games will help them in school.

A traffic jam in New Mexico is being blamed on a Chupacabra – traffic was backed up on highway N.M. 16 due to the filming ‘Chupa’ — a Netflix movie about a boy who discovers a Chupacabra living on his grandfather’s ranch. The only thing longer than the traffic delay was the time spent convincing your boss you were late because of a Chupacabra.

The Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment (CUTE) satellite scheduled to launch into space Sept. 27 and the tiny spacecraft that is about the size of a “family-sized box of Cheerios” will spend seven months tracking hot exoplanets. ‘CUTE Cheerios in Space’ sound more like an advertising campaign for either a new breakfast cereal or prequel to ‘Futurama’.

A woman in North Yorkshire, England, purchased donated sperm and an insemination kit online, watched a YouTube video on how to use them and gave birth nine months later to a healthy baby she named Eden and the Internet is calling the world’s first eBaby. What she needs to do next is start an online crowdfunder for the kid’s therapy.

Parks Canada officials have confirmed a female grizzly bear found dead in early September was likely killed by the “dagger-like” horns of a mountain goat. The Eagles need to work on a new version of “Hotel California” where guests stab it with their sharpened horns and finally kill the beast.

Astronomers in Japan have discovered two galaxies at the edge of space and time that have been hidden behind a thick cloud of dust and date back more than 13 billion years ago, meaning they formed just 800 million years after the Big Bang. Their spouses are probably hoping this will give them incentive to help with the cleaning at home.