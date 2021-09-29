Demi Lovato Reveals Receiving Message From ETs For Her Birthday

Is Demi Lovato merely promoting a television show or is she on a quest to reveal to humans that extraterrestrials are here and showing themselves to us in unusual ways? You could vote for the former if you know that her new UFO docuseries “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” premieres this week and she’s making the rounds to talk about it. Or you could support the latter if you’re intrigued by a personal encounter she claims to have had on her 28th birthday when aliens appeared to her in a very unusual way. That’s the side we’ll look at here.

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky. It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky — and then it just like backed out. I realized [then] that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.”

A question mark in the sky made of orbs? This sounds almost too contrived to be true, but Lovato has never been shy about her extraterrestrial beliefs. In 2014, she told Seth Meyers she believes in ETs, and in 2016 she stated in an Elle Canada interview that she’d seen a worm UFO a few years before. However, this most recent encounter seems to be linked to a trip she made to Joshua Tree National Park in October 2020 with Dr. Steven Greer and his CE5 team when she “witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.” Lovato admitted at the time she’d had several sessions with Greer before this October encounter. However, she made no mention of a “question mark” in the sky. Also, her 28th birthday was on August 28, 2020. Was that a separate encounter?

“The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it’s just overwhelming joy that happens when you’re able to make contact. When I say make contact, I just mean intentionally try to meditate and try to manifest sightings. It’s not that I’m actually, like, shaking hands with these beings — although I would love that. I think these beings are extremely peaceful and loving and when they show up, you can absolutely feel that concept.”

Sigh. It’s becoming obvious Demi Lovato is not trying to replace Tom Delonge as America’s favorite celebrity UFO discloser and alien exposer. She’s not looking for spaceship parts, dead aliens or X-files – she’s searching for “very caring, very intelligent beings that are just looking out for the best interest of our planet, because we need some help.” So, is Demi Lovato promoting her new show or promoting her concern about the state of the Earth? Is that why she meditated a question mark?

“I want people to have an open mind and heart and to realize that these beings are looking out for our best interest. There’s nothing to fear. If they wanted to hurt us, they would’ve hurt us. Honestly, what people don’t realize is when we send out nuclear waste into our atmosphere, it doesn’t just stay there. It goes out into the universe. Nuclear waste goes out into other possible civilizations. So I think that we have to be careful of what we’re doing on this planet, and I think that they’re just looking out for us.”

Are they? Is she? You’ll have to judge that for yourself. At this point, all we can say is concern for the state of our planet is a good cause. It would be nice if celebrities went searching for leaders who could make the changes rather than aliens.