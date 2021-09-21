Ghostly Photo Captured at Ireland’s Haunted Moore Hall

When paranormal investigators recently explored Moore Hall in Mayo, Ireland, they captured what appeared to be an apparition in one of their photographs. After hearing creepy stories from locals claiming that the building is haunted, the Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland (PSI) team decided to check it out for themselves.

Moore Hall was built back in the 1790s by George Moore. According to local legend, Mr. Moore was told that the area around Muckloon Hill was cursed by a Druid named Drithliu who was killed in the year 400 AD; however the wealthy merchant decided to build the hall anyway. That may not have been the best idea as not long after he moved in, he suffered a stroke which left him blind. In 1798, his son John served as President of Connacht for a very short time but was arrested by the Lord Lieutenant and was sentenced to death but it was later reduced to a deportation order. When he was waiting to be deported, he died as a result of injuries that he suffered while in custody. Not long after, his father George also died. The brother of the following owner whose name was George Henry Moore died in a horse racing accident. Then in 1923, the hall burnt down. Needless to say, Moore Hall was rumored to be cursed.

In addition to the curse (possibly caused by the druid), the ruins of the building do have a long history of paranormal activity. There are claims (although unconfirmed) that at least one child died at the hall and perhaps that is why so many people have heard kids singing and laughing. Some people have heard doors slamming shut and were left trapped in the hall as they couldn’t get out. Shadow figures have been seen moving around and some visitors have felt as if something was watching them. Additionally, a terrifying serpent-like monster called a Peist is rumored to inhabit the waters in nearby Lough Carra.

“Visitors to the cursed site describe ominous sensations…” “…The woods themselves that encompass the fallen noble home are said to have an oppressive and foreboding silence within them.”

With all of that paranormal activity, it’s not surprising that a ghostly figure was allegedly caught on camera. But you can decide for yourself as the photo that the PSI team took of the creepy figure can be seen here.