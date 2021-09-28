Large Mysterious Cat Captured on CCTV in Wales

A large and mysterious cat was recently caught on a home’s CCTV system in the village of Mostyn, Wales. At around 1:15 AM on September 23rd, resident Lewis heard some strange sounds coming from outside of his home and decided to check his cameras. When he reviewed the footage, he discovered what appeared to be a large cat in his garden.

He immediately reported the sighting to Puma Watch North Wales and explained what happened, “I heard noises coming from outside, I decided to check the cameras and I spotted that.” “I thought nothing of it at first but decided to snap a picture via the camera app anyway.” “I checked it again about half an hour later and it was gone.”

While it’s hard to tell by the photo what exactly the animal was, it was located close to a wheelbarrow which gave an indication of how big it was and it was certainly larger than a domesticated cat.

You can decide for yourself what was roaming around the man’s property in the middle of the night as the photo can be seen here.

It’s very possible that it was a large cat as there have been several reported sightings in that area in recent years. Tony Jones, who is the founder of Puma Watch, stated, “It’s not the first time big cats have been spotted in the area. We previously shared a terrifying tale of a big cat mauling a large dog near Mostyn Docks, along with multiple sightings at nearby Whitford and Abakhan Fabrics.”

He went on to describe more sightings, “And a few miles away in Holywell, a big cat was caught on CCTV by staff at a supported living accommodation several times within a few days back in July. In June, a black panther was spotted along the coast in Rhyl.” “A suspected puma was also spotted few miles away at Rhuallt Hill back in January. Footprints were also found in Meliden over winter, with many other nearby sightings featured on our interactive map.”

He did say that some of the sightings have been explained, such as one large farm cat named Sheldon that was captured on video earlier this year in the village of Trelogan. While it was initially thought that the cat was a panther or puma, it turned out just to be a large farm feline named Sheldon that measured 88 centimeters (34.6 inches or 2.9 feet) from head to tail and weighed 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds).

On the other hand, Jones did mention that he believes there are small numbers of puma-like cats that inhabit North Wales, “Big cats such as pumas are solitary with a hunting range of dozens of miles. They’re mostly spotted in Snowdonia and the Clwydian hills but reports of sightings in urban locations some distance from these areas are becoming more frequent.” He added that the reduced human activity from the coronavirus lockdowns may have caused the animals to venture out into more populated locations.