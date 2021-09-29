Lunar Wienermobile, Inspiration 4 UFO, Attack Otters and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 29, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — September 29, 2021

In response to NASA’s request for help in finding a new lunar vehicle for Moon astronauts, Oscar Mayer offered one of its iconic Wienermobiles. While it would be a revolutionary event, Alan Shepard sneaking a club onboard and hitting a golf ball made him the first hotdog on the Moon.

Residents of Anchorage, Alaska, want to know why river otters are attacking people and pets in some of the city’s most popular outdoor areas. Frustrated wildlife officials with too many animal problems on their hands are thinking, “If it’s not one thing, it’s an otter.”

An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the foot in the 7 Floors of Hell haunted house in Berea, Ohio, by an actor who decided to use a real Bowie knife instead of a rubber prop. The kid was patched up and finished the tour while his parents tried to decide whether to punish the actor with a rubber hose or a steel pipe.

Three men in Jalgaon, India, were arrested for making and circulating a fake ‘ghost’ video to scare people in the village. There goes their dream of a new social media platform called Frightbook.

In a video taken by the private citizen crew of the SpaceX Inspiration 4 mission, some viewers claim to see a UFO flying in the frame on a very unusual trajectory and changing shapes. Elon Musk wants a confirmation so he knows who to send the bill to for the publicity.

Researchers exploring a cave network on the Rock of Gibraltar have discovered a new chamber that was sealed off from the world for at least 40,000 years and could contain untouched relics of the Neanderthals who occupied the area for 100,000 years or more. This could change everything if they find Neanderthal flamenco shoes.

NASA launched its new Landsat 9 Earth-observing satellite into orbit this week to monitor climate change, forest cover and more of our planet’s land resources. Wouldn’t it have been cheaper just to ask people to look out their windows?

Amazon introduced its new home robot called Astro which uses artificial intelligence to operate autonomously in the home to do things like find someone to accept an incoming call, make sure the stove is off, detect the sound of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, or find someone to deliver a reminder. That swearing you hear is Alexa refusing to admit her time is up.

Archaeologists in Guatemala using Lidar have uncovered a previously unknown structural complex next to the ancient Maya city of Tikal which looks exactly like a smaller replica of Teotihuacán located 800 miles away – a city of 100,000 people who were not Mayas. Was Tikal an ancient version of Disneyworld?

NASA’s Meteor Watch and the American Meteor Society received hundreds of reports of fireballs last week over Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with the highest concentration over North Carolina on September 24th. Have aliens discovered James Taylor’s “Carolina in my Mind”?