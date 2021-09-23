Tail-Wagging Dinosaurs, Giant Beds in Space, Hoverfly GPS and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 23, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — September 23, 2021

A team of researchers at Northwestern University has developed tiny flying microchips not much bigger than a grain of sand that nonetheless contain sensors, power sources, antennas for wireless communication, and embedded memory making them the smallest flying machines ever built. If you wonder where they took all of the sneeze-guards from your favorite salad bars, it’s probably to this lab.

Pied and yellow-clubbed hoverflies spend their summers pollinating plants in the UK and Scandinavia, then fly to the Mediterranean and North Africa in autumn, and scientists have discovered they use a “time-compensated sun compass” that keeps them on course throughout the day as the sun moves across the sky. Unfortunately, the internal clock doesn’t stop the younger hoverflies from constantly asking “Are we there yet?”.

New images from China’s latest space station show that astronaut sleeping quarters have huge beds, room on the walls to hang posters and private windows for looking at the stars. Does it sound like China is planning to be the first country to support sex in space?

The increasing amount of media interest in UFOs has resulting in an increase in membership for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) across the country. Will this finally result in full disclosure of UFOs and aliens or just replace bowling as America’s favorite reason to get out of the house?

Astronomers have discovered a gigantic cavity in space among the constellations Perseus and Taurus which they believe was created by a supernova about 10 million years ago, leading to speculation that Perseus and Taurus were created together by a supernova. Astronomers can speculate all they want as long as they don’t mess with horoscopes.

A species of roundworm (Caenorhabditis elegans) widely used in biological research has no ears but a new study found they can sense and respond to sound because their skin acts as a whole-body cochlea, the spiraled, fluid-filled cavity in the inner ear of vertebrates, to ‘hear’ and locate the source and location of sound waves. Scratching an itch must drive them crazy.

A study found that, on average, more microplastics were found in the feces of six one-year-old babies in New York City than in the feces of 10 adults and it’s probably due to infants have a higher exposure to microplastics from child-safe plastic feeding utensils, pacifiers, sippy cups and plastic toys. If you think the fight over masks is bad, wait until they try taking sippy cups away.

Retired NASA astronaut Bill Shepherd told a Congressional panel that the cracks in the International Space Station are serious, there’s probably many more we don’t know about and this needs to be resolved before planning any future ISS projects. Would 3D-printed duct tape help?

If you’ve ever wondered how small-armed, big-legged upright dinosaurs were able to run while maintaining their balance, a new study suggests they wagged their huge tails to shift their weight back and forth to help them stay balanced and conserve energy. There goes raising baby T-rexes in a house with a lot of knickknacks.

The Space Force unveiled its new designs for service dress and workout uniforms that have a unisex look designed with women in mind, with a dark blue, wraparound jacket and diagonal buttons over a dress shirt and neckwear that some people think looks like “Star Trek” uniforms while others say they look like space bellhops. Just so long as there are no red shirts because Star Trek fans know what happens to security guards in landing parties wearing those.