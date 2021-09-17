Teslas Avoid UFOs, Space Sedatives, Bear-Butt-Biting Wolves and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 17, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — September 17, 2021

The SpaceX Inspiration4 mission is a success so far, but just in case any crew member starts getting unruly, the ship is carrying zip ties and medication to subdue and sedate. People who have been in SpaceX meetings with Elon Musk think they should have the same option.

In case anyone thought the mission of the U.S. Space Force was just to protect us from alien attacks from space, its Space Enterprise Consortium has issued $1 billion in contracts and holds Space Pitch Days where companies can pitch their technologies and solutions and sell them on the spot. Is Mark Cuban getting ready for “Space Shark Tank”?

Wildlife officials at Yellowstone National Park want to know what’s gotten into the park’s wolves after two were seen biting grizzly bears on their butts. Are they competing for food or are younger wolves getting into extreme sports?

Japan’s Daisuke Hori claims he’s trained his mind and body to function on just 30 minutes of sleep a day without getting tired and has formed the “Japan Short-sleeper Association” to teach others how to lower their daily sleeping time so they can enjoy life more. The biggest challenge for most people is not spending that extra 7.5 hours saying, “I don’t know – what do you want to do?”

Divers from Poland spent 11 days inspecting the Karlsruhe, a sunken ship off the Baltic coast thought to be carrying the ornate gold and wooden paneling from the Amber Room in a Russian palace raided by the Nazis during WWII, and disappointedly found no treasure. No, they didn’t find your remote, your keys or your glasses either.

While dissecting a beak whale, a professor of Vertebrate Zoology at the Natural History Museum of Denmark was shocked to find fingers inside its flippers, making them a ‘pentadactyl limb’ or ghost hand which is left over from when whales walked on land. Do they wish they still had a middle one to give whaling boats?

Life-sized camel carvings dating back to the Neolithic period the 6th millennium BCE were found recently in northern Arabia and are part of a large collection of life-sized carvings of camels and equids at the Camel Site, making them the oldest surviving large-scale reliefs known in the world. was this an early art project or a billboard for the local racetrack?

Chemists at Empa’s Advanced Fibers lab in India have developed flame retardant cotton by treating it with an aqueous solution of phosphorus and nitrogen compounds and then steaming it in a pressure cooker to create a flame-retardant phosphine oxide network inside the cellulose. “You did what with my pressure cooker?” asked their spouses.

Daniel Kahneman, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2002, says artificial intelligence (AI) would be the overwhelming winner in a workplace battle between robots and humans, and “How people are going to adjust to this is a fascinating problem.” Is teaching AI how to waste hours watching porn an option?

In the announcement for Tesla’s 10th release of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software feature, Elon Musk tweeted that “In principle, even if a UFO crashed on the road right in front of you, it would still avoid the debris.” “Hold my Black Hole Beer and watch this,” thought every alien.