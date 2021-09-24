The Strangest, Supernatural “Family” of All: Black Eyes and Black Suits

Have you ever thought that there might be a connection between the Black Eyed Children, the Men in Black and the Women in Black? There’s no doubt that a link can be made. I guess, though, is it enough of a connection, or am I reaching way too much? Well, let’s have a look at the available data. As for the BEC, they first surfaced – approximately – around twenty years ago. And they’re called the Black Eyed Children for a specific reason: their eyes look like those of the “Gray aliens” of Ufology. That’s right: their eyes are totally black. Their favorite items of clothing are black hoodies. Their skin is pale and almost like plastic. And they usually – but certainly not exclusively – roam around at night and when the Sun has set. As for their modus operandi, well, it’s to try and get inside the homes of the people they target. As for what happens when the BEC manage to get inside homes, well, some victims say the BEC have the ability to use a form of “mind-control” that allows them to focus on their targets. Some have said they felt as if their souls were being extracted from their bodies. Others fell sick in the immediate aftermath of the encounter. In other words, just about everything about the BEC is dangerous and terrifying for those caught in the BEC grasp.

Now, let’s look at the Women in Black and the Men in Black. As you’ll see, there are clear and undeniable similarities between the MIB, the WIB and the BEC. The Women in Black and the Men in Black weren’t given those names for nothing: like the BEC, they prefer black clothes. Not hoodies, but business suits for the women, and oddly old-looking suits for the men. The WIB and MIB both have that creepy, pale, plastic-like skin that so many people have reported when it comes to the BEC. Some witnesses have likened the skin to the results of a bit too much plastic surgery. Then, there are the wigs. Yes, you did read that right. On many occasions, those caught up with these evil figures say that the hair of the “men” and “women” – if they are indeed human – sometimes have bad-fitting black wigs. Not for cosmetic reasons, but to hide their completely, hairless heads. Indeed, in some cases, it’s as if they were born without hair – another bizarre aspect of this freaky phenomenon.

Like the world’s creepiest kids, the Men in Black and the Women in Black always seem to be intent on getting into houses, apartments, and so on. And there’s that mind-control again, too: both the WIB and the MIB are extremely adept at getting what they want from the mind of their targets. Mom and dad (if that’s what they are) have a very sinister aspect to themselves: get too close to them and you might fall ill. That has been reported with the BEC, too. That’s another good reason to stay away from these things. There is, however, one glaring difference: the numbers of BEC reports that involve UFOs and aliens are close to zero. Yet, the MIB and the WIB are all over the field of Ufology: they have been since the early 1950s. Could it be the case that these deep similarities (the UFO angle aside) could only be coincidences? My answer to that: I doubt it. There are so many similarities to make it obvious that there’s a link. In fact, there are connections everywhere. Perhaps the most bizarre connection: all three categories seem to have an aversion to food. Maybe, occasionally, they’ll drink a glass of water in our presence. But, a good, tasty dinner? Not a chance. In fact, it’s almost as if they don’t even understand what food is.

So, with that all said, what can we say for sure? Well, they’re not regular people; we can say that for certain. There’s an intriguing theory that their reasons for getting close to us is to see if they can successfully penetrate our society and not get caught. The less times they’re noticed for being weird, the better they’re getting at their agenda of infiltration. Of course, that undeniably chilling scenario is just a theory and nothing else. All we can say for sure is that, somehow, all of these definitive creeps seem to be part of a bigger picture. Right now, though, the truth behind that mysterious link still eludes us. Maybe, one day, the answers will hit us. Let’s hope we’re ready.