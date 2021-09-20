US Congressman Listened to Nimitz Tic Tac UFO Encounter As It Happened

We’ve read and heard plenty about the so-called Tic Tac UFO encounter in 2004 between pilots from the USS Nimitz and a pill-shaped unidentified aerial phenomena whose performance defied current technology and whose identity has not been confirmed, despite both media and Pentagon investigations. It’s a safe bet that most people believe there’s much, much more to this story. For example, although it was kept hidden from the American public for over a decade, a current member of Congress recently revealed when he learned about it … he was there when it happened!

“It was about 100 miles or so away from me, so I heard a lot of the communications going on.”

Meet Mike Garcia, a US congressional representative from California. Garcia was first elected to Congress in 2020, so he obviously wasn’t there when the USS Nimitz UFO incident occurred. Where was he? According to an interview in Roll Call, in 2004 Naval Officer Mike Garcia was an F/A-18 pilot from the USS Nimitz. Not only that, Garcia admits he was in the air at the time of the encounter, 100 miles away, and listened in on the conversations between those pilots and the ship.

“It was one of those things that you couldn’t believe it when you heard it. The guys who actually saw it weren’t allowed to talk about it until just recently, so we couldn’t even ask questions.”

Garcia, fresh from a six-month deployment as part of the 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom, was an experienced F/A-18 pilot. A graduate of the US Naval Academy, he eventually accrued over 1,400 hours of operational flight time over the course of nearly 20 years of military service. In other words, he sounds like the perfect representative of Congress – both literally and figuratively – to head up the latest UAP commission, keep the public informed, keep Congress informed, etc. And yet, he seems to have slipped through the cracks like a wet Tic Tac. Roll Call tried to pin him down on the Nimitz incident.

“I’m intrigued by it. I don’t know that it’s extraterrestrial — I do believe it’s man-made. And I’m not going to presuppose where it comes from, but I hope it’s American-made. It goes to show that we’ve got to continue to invest in our military technologies and not take it for granted that we are the only superpower out there. We have peer threats out there nowadays, not just near-peer threats. China and Russia have advanced capabilities that we don’t even know about.”

Should we really believe that an experienced fighter pilot who was in the air during the Nimitz incident who is now a member of the US Congress has not used that position to find out what those Tic Tacs really are identified as in the secret files we all know exist somewhere in the X-files of the government and the Pentagon?

“I do think it would be an amazing coincidence if we were the only life forms in this universe. That’s why we’ve got to invest in space programs to start answering some of these questions we all have and maybe one day see the extension of God’s creations on other planets.”

It doesn’t take long after they’re elected for members of Congress to memorize the pat answers to tough questions. Representative Mike Garcia may be a good congressman, a good family man and a good guy – but he doesn’t appear to be a good inside man for UFO disclosure. Why has he waited until now to reveal his own experience in the incident? To paraphrase Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Lloyd Bentsen to Republican vice-presidential candidate Senator Dan Quayle in a debate in 1988: