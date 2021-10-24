24.15 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Infectious Wolfmen

The Skinwalker Ranch is known for its manifestations of paranormal creatures and high strangeness. So well known that the DIA wanted to take a closer look at the ranch and potentially weaponise its secrets. However in a horrifying twist it became apparent that the military personnel who visited the ranch encountered anomalies that often led to the attachment of strange phenomena which introduced “something” to their families, resulting in frightening eruptions of paranormal events their lives.
