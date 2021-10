Shamanic traditions tell us that there are cords, strands, threads, and filaments of energy that flow to and through us, connecting us to everyone and everything in the universe. Some have said these cords regulate our interactions and can deplete and enhance us. We chat about the paranormal implications of such a concept before heading to Tibet to hear the mysterious legends of Mount Kailash.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links