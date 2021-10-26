26.13 – MU Podcast – Aura of Disaster

Union cemetery is said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the entire United States. Dating to the 1700’s this location has a long history of strange and sometimes disastrous paranormal events. At the nascence of their careers famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren examined some of the odd cases to come from this location. From road apparitions and haunted telephones to vengeful spirits the Warrens had their work cut out for them. We chat about these incidents and ponder what became known as the Aura of Disaster.

Then in our Plus+ extension we hear of the reincarnation of one of the most infamous figures in the world of the occult. Driven through time portals one reluctant experiencer suddenly finds themselves flung into the world of sex orgies, occult rituals and extraterrestrials.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.