In the shadow of remote mountains over 100 years ago a small village was sieged by strange creatures that nobody could identify. Now long abandoned, a wilderness enthusiast sought out this settlement swallowed by the spruce trees to try to find the truth of these creatures and if they are still there.

Then in our Plus+ extension we chat about some of the darker aspects of DMT and the demonic realms some experiencers claim to have encountered.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.