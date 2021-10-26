26.15 – MU Podcast – Casteneda’s Star Wars

Coinciding with the dawning of the age of Aquarius and the hallucinogenic drug movement, Carlos Castaneda published his first book detailing his experiences with a mysterious sorcerer. It was a spectacular hit and influenced millions yet nobody could understand just how influential his story would be and how it would lead to the formation of a cult and the death of numerous followers. We hear some of the experiences of Carlos and those of the cult followers who were swept up in his spell.

Then for our Plus+ members we hear the terrifying story of the spread of mad cow disease and how a lab leak could be the reason behind the entire cattle mutilation phenomenon.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.