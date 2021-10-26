26.17 – MU Podcast – Fine Tuning the Simulation

Could we be living in a simulation? If so, many of the complexities of our reality become easily understood. Parallel universes, dimensional rifts, high strangeness, synchronicities and much more all take on a new meaning when viewed from the context of reality being a simulation. We discuss some of the incredible scientific conundrums and the “fine tuning” problem that has many scientists coming to support the hypothesis that reality is truly crafted from a greater being.
Then we hear some stories of unusual shadow person encounters before following the terrifying curse of a modern day werewolf.
Links
- The Simulated Multiverse: An MIT Computer Scientist Explores Parallel Universes, The Simulation Hypothesis, Quantum Computing and the Mandela Effect
- The Simulation Hypothesis: An MIT Computer Scientist Shows Why AI, Quantum Physics and Eastern Mystics All Agree We Are In a Video Game
- Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe