MU Podcast
26.17
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

26.17 – MU Podcast – Fine Tuning the Simulation

Could we be living in a simulation? If so, many of the complexities of our reality become easily understood. Parallel universes, dimensional rifts, high strangeness, synchronicities and much more all take on a new meaning when viewed from the context of reality being a simulation. We discuss some of the incredible scientific conundrums and the “fine tuning” problem that has many scientists coming to support the hypothesis that reality is truly crafted from a greater being.

Then we hear some stories of unusual shadow person encounters before following the terrifying curse of a modern day werewolf.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.