26.17 – MU Podcast – Fine Tuning the Simulation

Could we be living in a simulation? If so, many of the complexities of our reality become easily understood. Parallel universes, dimensional rifts, high strangeness, synchronicities and much more all take on a new meaning when viewed from the context of reality being a simulation. We discuss some of the incredible scientific conundrums and the “fine tuning” problem that has many scientists coming to support the hypothesis that reality is truly crafted from a greater being.

Then we hear some stories of unusual shadow person encounters before following the terrifying curse of a modern day werewolf.

