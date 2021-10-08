Alleged Homeland Security ‘Rubber Duck’ UFO Video Released

Move over, Tic Tacs – you may be on the way to being replaced by a UAP that looks like … no, not another breath mint … a rubber duck! Before you scoff (and curse for having a “Rubber Ducky” earworm implanted in your brain), this comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and has been analyzed

“I am finally proud to present to you guys the very FIRST legitimate footage of a genuine UAP craft tracked for over 40 minutes by the department of Homeland Security using FLIR optics system in black hot mode. The footage was captured by an RC-26 reconnaissance plane looking for drug smugglers somewhere over Tuscon Arizona. The object was spotted 20 minutes into the footage and was tracked for a full 40 minutes until the footage ended.”

The video (watch the one hour recording here — the object appears in minute 20 and is followed until the end) was uploaded yesterday to the YouTube channel NY UAP DISCUSSION by Andy NY UAP – no other ID available at this time. ‘Andy’ announced he would release the video a few days before on the Witness Citizen UAP podcast. The video shows it was recorded on November 23, 2019, at about 9 pm.

“The object in question is traveling anywhere between 90-200 mph as it flies over the desert surface and is also changing direction as it flies. It is estimated to be about 5 or 6 ft long and looks to have a second smaller appendage that flies with it but it is still uncertain if the smaller orb like object is actually a part of the main one or separate from the main.”

While Andy NY UAP doesn’t reveal how he obtained this video of an unidentified 6-foot, 200 mph, rubber duck-shaped UAP, he does us a favor and shares it with Dave Falch, an experienced Depot Level Flir Technician who is also familiar with the USS Nimitz Tic Tac videos, having done that kind of work for Jeremy Corbell after he revealed those recordings. After saying on his own video that he talked to both ‘Andy’ and the person who leaked the video to him, Falch explains all of the measurements and readout seen during the video, then rules out birds, balloons, drones, and all other conventional explanations. It shows no heat signature, no propulsion and no moving parts. Falch believes it’s two distinct UAPs moving in harmony, but …

“I’m at a complete loss what this could be.”

‘Andy’ released the video to The Sun Online, which says it contacted everyone’s favorite former government UFO insider Luis Elizondo who said he thinks it’s balloons but would like to have it analyzed with the new AI being developed just for this purpose.

After hearing these ‘expert’ opinions, watch the video again (rubber duck flies it around 20:30). What do you think now? It’s interesting and hard to tell if the video is real or fake. There’s no audio of pilot commentary, and neither ‘Andy’ nor Falch reveal the name of the video provider. It would definitely be helpful to have AI or members of the new government UAP investigation department take a look at it. Will that happen? Who knows. If it does, when if at all will we see the analysis? That’s the frustration of those waiting for gifts of UAP disclosure – it’s a lot of promises but few presents.

While we wait for answers, here’s something to help you remember the shape from your old pal Ernie.