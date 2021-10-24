Be George Jetson — Affordable Flying Car ‘Jetson ONE’ Hits the Market

For people of a certain age who watched “The Jetsons” cartoon series and just knew they would one day travel in a flying car in their lifetime, their lifetime dream has been a disappointment … until possibly now. A Swedish company named … get ready … Jetson announced the availability of the Jetson ONE electric flying car at a price those people who are now of a certain retirement age can still afford. Is there room for Jane, Elroy, Judy and Astro?

“Hi, welcome to Jetson! Jetson is a Swedish company with a mission to change the way we travel. We aim to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle. Our prototype “proof of concept” was finished in the spring of 2018, and until now we have been very busy working on a consumer friendly version. That project resulted in Jetson ONE, a commercially available personal electric aerial vehicle that you can own and fly.”

The Jetson website introduces Jetson ONE and all of it’s features, but the first place to go is to their YouTube page for a video of one in action, then to the Instagram page for a collage of photographs. After marveling at the fact that this is a working electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that’s available now, just three years after Jetson demonstrated a ‘proof of concept’ prototype, viewers see the Jetson ONE hitting 63 mph at a maximum altitude of 1,500 meters (4,921 feet). The thrill of operating a flying car right now for the unbelievably low price of only $92,000 and flying it without the need for a pilot’s license nor a driver’s license takes the edge off of some of the Jetson ONE’s limitations.

Tech Specs

Jetson weight — 86KG / 190LBS

Maximum pilot weight — 95KG / 210LBS

Let’s start with the size. This is not a family flying car – the Jetson ONE is a one-seater and the occupant can’t weigh more than 210 pounds. This is not a flying car you can fly home from the dealership – the Jetson ONE is delivered partially assembled and the owner has to finish the assembly. When completed, it looks more like a large octocopter than George Jetson’s spacecar, which was based on the 1954 Ford Concept car FX-Atmos, and is classified as a single-personal recreational aircraft which eliminates the need for a pilot’s license, but necessitates the need for knowledge and safety. Also, the battery limit is 20 minutes so you won’t be taking this to the moon, let alone to the neighborhood grocery store.

Race car-inspired Spaceframe safety cell design

Can fly safely with the loss of one motor

Hands free hover and emergency functions

Triple redundant flight computer

Ballistic parachute with rapid deployment time

Lidar sensors driven terrain tracking and obstacle avoidance

Fortunately, the Jetson ONE is designed for safety and ease of use – the cockpit has a control board with a throttle lever on the left, a three-axis flight stick on the right, and pair of foot pedals, with a small display showing all necessary flight information. At $92,000, it’s less expensive than many electric cars and most small planes or helicopters. And if you don’t believe there’s a lot of George Jetson wannabes, the entire 2022 supply of Jetson ONEs is sold out and the company is taking orders for 2023. (Watch the video again here.)

Is the Jetson ONE the flying car people of a certain age dreamed of? Not really, but it’s moving the needle ever closer to it.