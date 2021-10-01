Big Black Cat Spotted in the Forest of Dean and 25 Additional Sightings

There have been numerous large cat sightings around the United Kingdom in the last several days, so let’s get started with the first one. At around 7:15 PM on September 17th, a large feline about the same size as a Great Dane dog was spotted near the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, England.

Tracey Brown and her husband were driving along New Road when “…a puma-like cat ran across the road and jump into the hedgerow.” “I was able to look back as he was driving and I saw the body for a split second and the tail and the back of its paw,” Mrs. Brown explained. “It was very big like a Great Dane. Big and with muscle. I saw the curl up and the tip of its very long tail.” “Unfortunately we could not stop along the road because there were no paths and by the time we got to a clearing there is no way we could have seen him.” She added that the animal was black in color and that their experience was “amazing”.

Based on the way that the animal jumped, they believe that what they witnessed was a puma. Unfortunately, they were unable to snap a photo of it.

Since the Brown couple’s sighting, there have been 25 additional reports of people seeing strange animals that are not native to the United Kingdom (these sightings include skunks, wolves, and large cats). Frank Tunbridge, who has been studying large cats for decades and who people contact when they’ve witnessed them, has been bombarded with calls and emails since the September 17th sighting.

“So far 25 emails have come my way. Each all so graphic in their content, and they are from all parts of the UK,” Mr. Tunbridge explained, “These detailed and often emotional accounts provide the facts of the existence of the ‘British Big Cat’ now being part of our wildlife in the UK.” He added that the sightings occurred in Devon, Worcester, Scotland, Ross-on-Wye, and even the Forest of Dean where the September 17th encounter happened.

While many people are skeptical regarding the large cat sightings, if they aren’t seeing big felines than what on Earth are they encountering? It’s becoming increasingly possible with each new sighting that there could actually be several large cats roaming around the United Kingdom.