Bigfoot Footprints, Vegetarian Crocodile, Oldest Pet Cemetery and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 22, 2021

A hiker on Mt. St Helens photographed three huge footprints that she thinks were made by Bigfoot because one measured 21.5 inches long and showed none of the claw marks that would have identified it as a bear print. With feet that big, whatever it is not only frightens people – ants are terrified too.

A video posted on TikTok appears to show something invisible removing the collar of a dog locked in a cage. Some people think it was a ghost freeing the pooch – the dog thinks it was a cat-lover’s spirit because it didn’t open the cage door.

For the first time, physicists at the University of Surrey in the UK observed and measured a supernova reaction in a lab by probing an accelerated beam of radioactive ions and creating the proton-capture process thought to occur in core-collapse supernovae. Does the Nobel Prize go to the physicist who flipped the switch or the one who held his beer?

Archeologists digging near the ancient Egyptian port city of Berenice found what is believed to be the world’s oldest pet cemetery with buried animal remains dating to the 1st century CE. Time for Anne Rice and Stephen King to collaborate on a horror novel?

Monks at the Sri Ananthapura temple in India claim the crocodile living in their pond is a vegetarian because they’ve fed it nothing but cooked rice and vegetables for over 70 years. They think he chants but that’s probably just his stomach growling.

The 66-million-years-old fossilized remains of ‘Big John’, the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists who named it for the owner of the South Dakota ranch where it was found, sold at auction to a private bidder for $7.74 million. If the new owner displays it in a large restroom, would that be a Big John big john?

Researchers at the University of Georgia (UGA) took stem cells from a rhesus monkey, converted them into primitive sperm and used them to fertilize an egg – a feat they believe they can duplicate using human stem cells. It’s developments like these that keep child support lawyers in business.

The lineage of the modern domesticated horse has been traced back using ancient horse genomes to 4,200 years ago in steppes around southern Russia near where the Volga and Don rivers intersect. The data is so strong, this should turn naysayers into ‘neigh’-sayers.

MIT engineers have created a robotic “mini cheetah” that can detect and jump across gaps in the terrain. We’ll know we’re in trouble when the robot cheetah brings home a robotic mouse it killed.

NASA officials told the House Science, Space, and Tech subcommittee they need nuclear-powered rockets that would allow humans to reach Mars in just three to four months or half the time of conventional rockets. Get ready for Ziggy Stardust and the Mutant Spiders from Mars.