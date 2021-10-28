Bigfoot: The Wildest and Weirdest Sides of the Sasquatch Monsters

Just about everyone has heard of Bigfoot. It’s the world’s most famous monster. Period. There’s no doubt about it. Most Bigfoot seekers take the view that the creatures – that are seen all across the United States – are just unknown, large apes and nothing else. The fact is, though, there are some extremely strange stories that suggest the Bigfoot creatures might be far more than what they seem to be. With that said, let’s look at some of the stranger sides of the giant, hairy beasts. I’ll begin one of the most bizarre angle of the phenomenon: Namely, when the Bigfoot creatures are seen wearing clothes. Yep, you did read that correct. Or, rather “WTF????” So it goes, the Bigfoots are quite happy to get all dressed up. Loren Coleman says: “In the 1960s and 1970s, reports from the American West would occasionally surface of hairy bipedal Bigfoot being seen with tattered plaid shirts and ragged shorts on their bodies.” Now, lets move away from clothing and into the world of what is known as Infrasound. In case you haven’t heard of it, read on…

There are far more than a few reports on record where witnesses in close proximity to Bigfoot have reported feeling inexplicably terrified, nauseous, confused, disoriented, dizzy, light-headed, and physically unable to move. This may not be due to sheer terror and the pounding flood of massive amounts of adrenalin coursing through the bloodstream. The culprit may be something called infrasound. In simple terms, infrasound is an extremely low frequency sound, one which is significantly lower than 20HZ, which is the typical extreme of human hearing. A number of animals use infrasound as a means to communicate with each other. The long list includes giraffes, whales, and elephants. It’s a form of communication in the animal kingdom that can be highly effective for miles, even in excess of one hundred miles. There is another important aspect of infrasound: when it is directed at humans it can provoke a wealth of unsettling physical sensations, as well as hallucinations of both the audio and visual kind.

Now, onto UFOs. Stan Gordon is a well-known, long-term researcher, writer and authority on many things of a Sasquatch nature – as is clearly evidenced by his 2010 book, Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook. Now, I know for sure that any book suggesting Bigfoot may somehow be inextricably linked with the UFO phenomenon – and vice-versa, of course! – is bound to raise hackles in certain quarters. The fact of the matter, however, is that there is surely not a Bigfoot researcher out there who has not been exposed to (at the very least) a few creature cases that absolutely reek of high-strangeness, and that place the hairy man-beasts into definitively supernatural – rather than zoological or cryptozoological – realms. Gordon does not take the simplistic approach that Bigfoot is some sort of “pet of the aliens,” as some might assume. Instead, he logically, forthrightly and with supportive data in-hand, makes it abundantly clear that – even if we don’t have all the answers – addressing the Bigfoot controversy from a purely zoological perspective does not work – at all.

How about an indestructible Bigfoot? Maybe! On the night of November 28, 2014, on the hugely popular radio show, Coast to Coast, author and Sasquatch expert Stan Gordon spoke about his Bigfoot research and writing. Gordon’s Bigfoot studies demonstrate a connection between the strange beasts and multiple, weird phenomena – including matters of a psychic nature and also UFOs. One of the issues that Gordon discussed on the show was Bigfoot’s seeming ability to remain unaffected when blasted with bullets. This was made clear in the summary of Gordon’s interview, which appeared at the Coast to Coast website the very next day: “[Gordon] explained that, in October of 1973, witnesses spotted a slow-moving, bright red UFO apparently land in the pasture of a farm…Suddenly, they noticed two Bigfoot creeping along a barbed wire fence about 75-feet away from the UFO and making those strange sounds.” One of the men “…then tried shooting the Bigfoot with live ammunition, but the bullets had no effect and the creatures wandered off into the woods.” There are many cases of the Bigfoots failing to fall when shot.

How about the Bigfoot creatures having the ability to become invisible? Yeah, it’s another “WTF”???” moment. Davy Russell, who, in 2000, penned an article titled Invisible Bigfoot, refers to an incident that occurred in 1977 and that may be relevant to this particularly charged area of research. The location was North Dakota: “A Bigfoot-type creature was spotted throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Locals, along with the police, staked out the area to search for the mysterious creature. A rancher named Lyle Maxon reported a strange encounter, claiming he was walking in the dark when he plainly heard something nearby breathing heavily, as if from running.” Russell continued that Maxon shone his flashlight in the direction of where the sounds were coming from, but nothing could be seen. Puzzled and disturbed by the encounter, Maxon gave serious thought to the possibility that the beast had the ability to render itself invisible to the human eye.

On numerous occasions, Bigfoot seekers have reported finding curious creations in areas where Bigfoot has been seen. Essentially, they are teepee-like structures that appear to have been created by something with intelligence – and a great deal of strength, too. The latter is made abundantly evident by the fact that in many cases the branches of the trees used to create these sometimes huge structures appear to have been wrenched off. In other cases, the branches appear to have been carefully bent over and intertwined. As for why Bigfoot might engage in such curious behavior, the theories are several. At first glance, one might assume they have been constructed to offer the beasts a degree of shelter, and particularly so during the cold, winter months. In many cases, however, there does not appear to have been any attempt made to create a canopy or walls. In other words, the structures are open to the environment and all of its attendant harshness. Other theories are more intriguing: it has been speculated that, perhaps, the teepees represent territorial markers, created by Bigfoot creatures to alert others of their kind that they are present in the area. They may also be a warning to man, to stay firmly away – although, of course, the obscure nature of the formations effectively means that very few are of us are likely to understand such a warning, never mind act upon it.

Yep, Bigfoot is officially weird!