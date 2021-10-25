Brain Shrinkage, Mummy Dessert, Tuskless Elephants and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 25, 2021

Just days after reports emerged that China successfully launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile test, the Pentagon admitted that it failed a similar test of a hypersonic glide vehicle. If it’s any consolation, we’re still ahead in billionaires in space.

A team from Spain’s Miguel Hernández University placed an “artificial retina” attached to a brain implant in the eye of a 57-year-old woman who had been completely blind for over 16 years and she was able to identify letters and the silhouettes of certain objects. What would really be interesting is a list of things she saw that caused her to close her eyes.

Astronomers have detected a star in the Sculptor dwarf galaxy around 290,000 light-years from our solar system that they believe is a stellar fossil of one of the universe’s very first stars because it contains very little metal, and they think it died in a hypernova — an explosion 10 to 100 times more powerful than a regular supernova. This could change the history of the universe and give some actress a new name — Stella Fossil.

Archaeologists in Germany uncovered a hazelnut-and-almond cake that was baked 79 years ago and caught in a World War II air raid that mummified it – preserving its overall shape, nut fillings, details in the sugar icing decorations and even its wax-paper wrappings. It’s not edible nor can it be tried for any wartime baking crimes.

Forget those doorbell security cams – a video from Nepal shows a cobra peering out of a doorway that scare will any intruders – human or otherwise – far away from your home or workplace. The first person who can train the cobra to call your cellphone will become a millionaire.

A new study finds decades of ivory poaching in Mozambique has caused elephants to evolve without tusks using what was once a rare genetic mutation causing tusklessness in female elephants. If chickens learn how to evolve without wings, we’re in big trouble.

Chinese scientists have reportedly developed an anti-satellite weapon that can lock itself into the thruster nozzles used by most satellites, hide there for long periods undetected, then explode and do damage that looks like it was caused by an engine malfunction. China better be careful it doesn’t make Elon Musk angry.

NASA announced it has attached the Orion spacecraft on top of the massive Space-Launch System (SLS) rocket at the Kennedy Space Center and is one step closer to launching the Artemis I moon mission. Are Buzz Aldrin and William Shatner arm-wrestling to see who will be the first centenarian on the Moon?

A new study found that human brains mysteriously shrank about 3,000 years ago after the last ice age and scientists looked at ant behavior and evolution to determine that it was a consequence of metabolic cost savings to give brains space to let humans learn how to work together collectively like ants to survive. What’s more embarrassing – that our brains shrank or that we had to study ants to find out why?

Scotland is building the Orbex Prime – the world’s most environmentally friendly rocket which will run on biofuel and produce up to 96% less emissions than fossil fuel-powered vehicles when it launches from Space Hub Sutherland in north of Scotland in late 2022. Exciting news for Scots, yet the rest of the world is still more interested in scotch and the Loch Ness Monster.

A Japanese amateur astronomer known on Twitter as @yotsuyubi21 photographed a flare in Jupiter’s North Tropical Zone which is believed to be from the impact of an unknown space object crashing into the surface of this planet. If there’s life on Jupiter, they‘re probably arguing over whether it was an asteroid or an ET spacecraft.