Cube UFO, Bigfoot Expanding, Bull’s-Eye Clouds and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 8, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — October 8, 2021

Loren Coleman’s International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine, is opening a smaller cryptozoology bookstore, gift shop and archive in Bangor where Coleman and his wife are relocating to. He’s probably wishing Bigfoot would show a little appreciation and help out with the move.

Shortly after it was revealed that the historical towns of Sodom and Gomorrah were likely destroyed by a meteorite, NASA admits a meteor about the same size as that one just missed the Earth on September 17, 2021, and no one saw it until it was already zooming by because it came from the direction of the Sun, which is the “blind side” for telescopes. Or did the meteor get frustrated because there were just too many modern Sodoms to choose from?

Astrophysicist Martin Rees warns in a new op-ed in The Scotsman that the end result of climate change will be humans slowly being destroyed like the proverbial frog sitting in a pot of boiling water. You know we’re in trouble when the comics page and the editorial page become indiscernible.

At a briefing about its next space flight, SpaceX officials announced the company is doubling the size of its fleet of astronaut-carrying spacecraft and cargo-carrying ones as well. Somewhere in the afterlife, the founders of Greyhound and American Van Lines are thinking, “Well done, Elon.”

Satellite images captured Oct. 1 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) onboard NASA’s Aqua satellite show a peculiar bull’s-eye-shaped cloud formation above the erupting La Palma volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands. It was either caused by a rare temperature inversion or aliens directing traffic for incoming spaceships.

Images taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover confirmed that Mars’ Jezero crater once a water-filled lake fed by a small river about 3.7 billion years ago, and the surrounding area shows evidence of flash flooding. There goes any chance of recruiting astronauts from New Orleans.

From the ‘Duh’ file comes new research showing a population increase since the 1960s of North and South American black vultures and turkey vultures around areas of human civilization. Vulture travel brochures all say the same thing: “Come for the garbage, stay for the road kill.”

Mathematicians from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and the University of Barcelona have proven with equations that ice cubes always melt with smooth surfaces and rarely if ever with sharp jagged edges. That’s the kind of research every scientist dreams of – one that involves a lot of drinking.

While watching a lightning-filled thunderstorm at around 8:00pm on September 28th, a witness claims to have recorded a cube-shaped UFO rising above the scenery while illuminated by the lightning. Is resistance to CGI futile?

Researchers studying ice cores from Antarctica recently found soot they’ve linked to fires set in New Zealand by Māori settlers when they first arrived on the islands thousands of miles away. Antarctica may lack humans but it still has plenty of tattletales and snitches.