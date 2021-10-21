Electric Moon Motorcycle, Ghostbusting Dog, Death Detectors and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 21, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — October 21, 2021

Nottinghamshire County Council announced improvements to Sherwood Forest — robot dogs, internet-controlled drones and a 5G upgrade that would make it the world’s first 5G-connected forest. Because men aren’t merry if they can’t get four bars.

New research on wooden artifacts discovered in Newfoundland contain positive proof that Vikings were on the island as early as 1021 CE. That strange sound you hear is a collective “Meh” from First People.

Budweiser announced plans to use wind and solar power to manufacture green hydrogen to fuel a new brewery in Wales that will save 15,500 tons of carbon emissions per year. This does nothing to curb the emissions of beer drinkers.

The German motor design company Hookie unveiled an electric Moon motorcycle called Tardigrade that weighs 295lbs, has top speed of 10mph, and battery range of almost 70 miles. If this doesn’t convince Buzz Aldrin to make one more trip, nothing will.

The latest excavations at a Neolithic site in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa uncovered an unusual relief showing the frontal depiction of a man holding his phallus. Archeologists stopped digging there and went to search for what he was looking at.

A professional angler in the Netherlands caught a rare bright yellow wels catfish (Silurus glanis) that was suffering from leucism, a rare genetic disorder that caused a reduction of pigmentation in its skin — the angler took some photos and released the giant yellow catfish. If it was embarrassed about getting caught, what color did it turn?

A couple in England claims their retired race-winning Greyhound Bond is a real-life Scooby-Doo when it comes to ghost hunting – Bond once led them to a jail cell where two suicides had taken place. They revealed this on a talk show, so now Bond needs an agent to handle all the offers to star in an animated series.

Because so many elderly people in Japan die alone and their bodies may not be found for a while, Japanese realtors install sensors in rental houses to detect the death of a tenant so they can have the corpse removed before it begins to smell or stain the carpet. This must be hell for people with gastric issues.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham, UK, have discovered specifically wired neurons in the brains of fruit flies which govern sexual conflict amongst the tiny insects. Does this mean fruit flies have headaches?

Boeing announced that its Starliner spacecraft has been grounded because of humidity – atmospheric moisture caused corrosion in two fuel valves which had to be replaced, causing more delays in testing. Bezos and Musk are probably sending Get Well cars with travel brochures to Arizona.