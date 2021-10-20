Files Reveal Feds Prepared Deadly Force Responses For ‘Storm Area 51’ Rally

The paranormal world learned the power of social media in the summer and fall of 2019 when a joke post on a comedian’s Facebook page about joining forces to rush the gates of Area 51 (“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”) and search for evidence of aliens turned into an actual event that at one time was rumored to have more than 2 million people assembling at the gates. When it finally happened, only about 150 people stood outside the gate and only one woman actually crossed it, but newly released reports reveal that dozens of state and federal law enforcement agencies from the FBI and the Defense Department to police and sheriffs across multiple counties mobilized to stop it … with deadly force if necessary.

“The documents show law-enforcement agencies feared that domestic or international terrorists might embed within the Storm Area 51 attendees; that a group of YouTubers got caught trying to track the movements of the official Area 51 employee bus; and that law enforcement prepared for possible exposure to nuclear and biological weapons. The documents also hint at the extreme level of security that protects Area 51: One government document describes “automated deadly force countermeasures” in place to deal with intruders.”

The 135 pages of “Storm Area 51 Law Enforcement & Intelligence Documents” were reviewed and released this week by Rolling Stone magazine, which obtained them from Property of the People, a nonpartisan government transparency group that requested them from the government. The documents (read them here) show just how seriously government officials, law enforcement, the military and especially the Air Force personnel of the Nevada Test and Training Range surrounding Area 51 were treating the event and the people they expected to participate in it – “domestic or international terrorists” with “nuclear and biological weapons.” No one person or organization was in charge of what became the September 20th “storming” plus the two music festival/UFO events – Alienstock and Storm Area 51 Basecamp.

“On July 22, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) held a meeting to discuss the Facebook Page, Storm Area 51. The attendants were local law enforcement, FBI, Nevada DPS, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and various people/analysis from the Department of Defense, NNSS and base security.”

That’s a powerful group and they weren’t fooling around. They were told that “Area 51 is highly secured with layered intruder countermeasures that have an increasing level of human and automated deterrence including automated deadly force countermeasures.” That’s right – before any human personnel could reach the intruders, they’d be met by automated deadly force deterrents. Robots? “Automated” response makes sense when one gets to the section outlining the threat of CBRNE — Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives.

“Areas will be checked for CBRNE threats before any personnel begin arriving or as soon as reasonably achievable. Preferred that those areas then remain secured by on-scene personnel for the duration of the event.”

Outside of the military perimeter of Area 51 was another nightmarish policing problem. The documents list officers and their duties, locations of detention facilities and medical services, areas of concern to the Southern Nevada Counter-terrorism Center and the Nevada Threat Analysis Center (the local marijuana dispensary was one) and more. To their credit, the officials also addressed the fact that those assembling but not storming were protected by the First Amendment and had every right to be there and be treated with respect … until a toe crossed over the line.

In the end, no deadly force was used. The sole person to breach the perimeter was detained and released without being harmed. All of the events were financial flops. All of the federal and local security personnel and officials spent far too much money and time that would not be recovered. And of course, no aliens were revealed.

Was the response to “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” an extreme case of overkill? It may appear that way in hindsight, but two million people responded to the call on social media to break the law to see some aliens in a location that has something so valuable (and not necessarily aliens) that its owners will use deadly force to keep hidden. Think about it.