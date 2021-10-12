Former US Air Force Officers Plan to Reveal Evidence UFOs Tampered With Nuclear Weapons

No one will ever say retired U.S. Air Force Captain Robert Salas is a quitter. In 1967, he tried to get his commanding officers to respond to UFOs over Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana after all ten Minuteman One nuclear-tipped missiles (ICBMs) at the base shut down due to failures in their guidance and control systems immediately following their appearance above the base. He was told to keep quiet. He tried, but found that other people in the military at the same time were not keeping quiet about that incident nor a similar one eight days before at another missile base. In 2010, he co-sponsored with UFO researcher Robert Hastings the first UFOs and Nukes press conference in an attempt to get the U.S. Congress to address this mysterious security violation and others in public. In 2020, Salas decided the best way to accomplish this is from the inside – he ran for Congress but was defeated in a primary. Did that stop him? This is Robert Salas we’re talking about.

“It is time for the U.S. Congress to hold public hearings on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP). There are many ex-military witnesses who can verify UFO incidents of nuclear weapons bases. All funds from this fundraiser will be used support a press conference and lobbying activities in Washington DC with some of these witnesses in the coming months. The current period in time represents a unique opportunity to promote open and public disclosure of long held secrets by government agencies. Any amount would be appreciated. Thank you.”

Salas started a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for a press conference and congressional lobbying activities. The fundraiser reached its goal so on October 19, 2021, from 8:30 to 11:00 am, that press conference will take place at the National Press Club in Washington DC, and will be open to specified guests, credentialed media and Congressional staff. Robert Salas, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander, Robert Jamison, former USAF captain and nuclear missile targeting officer, David Schindele, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander, and Robert Jacobs, former USAF lieutenant and missile test photographic officer will form the panel. What will they reveal?

“A panel of former U.S. Air Force officers will discuss their involvement in UFO incidents at nuclear missile launch facilities and test sites during the Cold War era. Witness affidavits that substantiate the reality of UFO activity at nuclear weapons sites will be available.”

According to the press release, they will present “declassified U.S government documents and witness testimony from former or retired U.S. Air Force personnel as evidence of ongoing incursions by unidentified aerial objects at nuclear missile sites over several decades.” So it won’t be just the 1967 Malmstrom incident but many other UFO encounters by the Air Force, potentially spanning the Cold War to the present.

Will this be the impetus to create a faster and more complete public UFO disclosure by Congress? It won’t be because of a lack of effort on the part of Robert Salas. If his evidence and that of his fellow retired officers is solid, how can Congress not respond?

Ha ha! That’s a joke! Congress can do nothing and get away with it, just as it always has. What this press conference might accomplish is to encourage other former military eyewitnesses to come forward. Fear is a powerful motivator and the more incidents of this kind that can come to light, the more fearful and demanding the public will become. The only other thing that could happen, which Salas has no control over, is that another UFO security incident occurs at a military installation with witnesses from both the armed forces and the public. It would be a shame if it came to that dangerous point.

Kudos to retired U.S. Air Force Captain Robert Salas and his team for never giving up the quest. We anxiously await their press conference.