From Albert Einstein to the Roswell UFO and with Marilyn Monroe in the Picture Too?

You may have seen that Tony Bragalia has posted a new article to his website, titled “Einstein’s Secret Trip to View Roswell UFO Revealed in Taped Confession.” The article begins as follows: “In a 1993 taped confession never before made public, Albert Einstein’s assistant in the summer of 1947 made the stunning admission that she and the Professor were flown to Roswell, NM under government direction and examined the debris and bodies resulting from the crash of an extraterrestrial vehicle. The interview of the assistant can be listened to below. She later earned 2 PhDs and was an academician at Florida universities for nearly 50 years. In the winter of her life, she felt an obligation to history to reveal the truth. She acted on this by allowing herself to go on record and detail the trip that she and Einstein made in July of 1947 to examine a craft and crew from another world. Einstein was of course the most renowned theoretical physicist of the 20th century who revolutionized the science of the astronomic and microcosmic levels. Einstein proved the existence of atoms and molecules and showed that the fabric of the universe was made of space-time.” Her name was Shirley Wright, and she held two PhDs – one of them was in Chemistry and the other one was in Physical Sciences.

There’s a reason why I mention this in my article. Several people have contacted me since Tony’s article was published wanting to know what I think about the Marilyn Monroe connection to all of this new story. What??? Yep, there is a connection, albeit an extremely vague one that falls right into the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” category. The summary to my May 28, 2021 book Diary of Secrets outlines the theme of the Marilyn-UFO connection: “Cold-hearted murders made to look like suicides and accidents. Classified government documents fallen into the wrong hands. Explosive diaries. Powerful people with dangerous agendas. Government people prowling around. Hollywood conspiracies. Frightened people with disturbing secrets to hide. Wild sex. Drugs. Crazy parties and flowing booze. At the very heart of it all, an amazing story of UFOs, aliens, Roswell, Area 51, and the life and death of a beautiful, but scarred, icon: none other than one of the most famous and loved actors of the 20th century: Marilyn Monroe.”

As my book states, for years there have been rumors that Marilyn had been told stories of crashed UFOs and dead aliens – some, allegedly told to her by JFK and his brother, RFK, the Attorney-General at the time (1962). My book also demonstrates, however, that the controversial document that kicked off all this controversy about Marilyn and crashed UFOs back in 1995 is nothing but a well-made fake. That said, let’s look at that alleged, aforementioned, Marilyn-Einstein link that is now starting to surface. As the Glamour website notes: “In the late 1940s, actress Shelley Winters shared an apartment with Marilyn Monroe – and in her autobiography, Winters claimed that Monroe had hinted about a dalliance with the genius.” The “genius,” of course, was Einstein. Check out The Canadian Bazaar story, too, for what Shelly Winters said. And at Culturacolectiva.com, we have this: “Marilyn Monroe and Albert Einstein crossed paths more than once, but their interactions were superficial. Nevertheless, Hoover classified the German theorist and the Hollywood actress as soviet spies. The FBI director was convinced Einstein was a communist agitator whose plan consisted of taking over Hollywood and filling it with other socialists.” In their 1993 book Crypt 33: The Saga of Marilyn Monroe: The Final Word, Adela Gregory and Milo Speriglio wrote that aside from actor Clark Gable, Marilyn “idolized two other male figures: Abraham Lincoln and Albert Einstein.” Speriglio, a private-eye, was the guy who got hold of that aforementioned (and infamous) Marilyn-UFO-JFK-RFK document back in the 1990s. Now, onto the next part of the story.

That controversial “Marilyn-UFO” document

Back in 2002, I flew out to Orange County, California for a week to do an inventory of all of the controversial UFO documents of a man named Tim Cooper and that were in the hands of ufologist Bob Wood. So the story went, the documents – mostly about dead aliens, secret UFO projects and wrecked Flying Saucers – had fallen into Cooper’s hands thanks to a number of elderly whistleblowers. A number of years ago, I wrote-up the following concerning what happened in that aforementioned week in Orange County: “…in the early days of 2002, Bob [Wood] hired me to spend a week in an Orange County, California-based motel-room, surrounded by all of the thousands upon thousands of pages of Cooper’s voluminous collection of the cosmic sort. The plan was for me to catalog all of the material, to compile each and every piece of it into chronological order, and to summarize the content of each document, every letter, and every Freedom of Information request that Cooper had submitted to government agencies – which is precisely what I did. It was a week in which I most definitely earned my loot. It was also a week that paralleled the infamous story told by Hunter S. Thompson in his classic gonzo saga, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Whereas Thompson was hunkered down with his whisky, margaritas and shrimp cocktails, for me it was cases of cold beer and club sandwiches.”

That highly-controversial “Marilyn document” was in one particular box, along with a bunch of other material on Marilyn, such as the declassified portions of the FBI’s files on Marilyn. There was, however, something else, too. It was a very bizarre document – that displayed some odd, misspelled words. It was titled “Relationships with Inhabitants of Celestrial [sic] bodies.” The 6-pages-long document (dated June 1947) was allegedly written by Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer and Professor Albert Einstein. The document does not mention anything about Roswell, or what the U.S. government might have known about aliens or UFOs. In fact, it’s all very much theoretical. That the Einstein-Oppenheimer document (almost certainly a fake provided by one of Tim Cooper’s insiders) should have been in the same container as the Marilyn one was, well, interesting. Marilyn and Einstein yet again. Do the claims about Marilyn and UFOs go even further than we know? Was there a connection between Marilyn and Einstein? Whatever the answers, none of this proves a single thing, at all, about a possible Einstein-Marilyn-UFO link (and with a further link to the Speriglio document). As I said, earlier, we’re definitely in Kevin Bacon territory and nowhere else. But, with this new revelation concerning Einstein and Roswell, maybe we should dig a bit further.