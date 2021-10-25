From Hollywood to UFOs…and Then to Death: Marilyn Monroe Again

I thought I would do a third, and final, article today that deals with the controversy surrounding Project Moon Dust. For years, it was the U.S. Air Force’s operation designed to retrieve Russian space technology from the 1950s onward. As for today, I’m talking about a very different document to all of the others I’ve previously addressed. And, without doubt, it’s the most controversial of all the Moon Dust documents. The reason why it’s so controversial is because the document has not been released into the public domain under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act. Supposedly, in the early 1990s, it was “taken” from a CIA vault – by an elderly archivist – and placed in the hands of a man named Milo Speriglio. The man himself was the author of three books on the mysterious death of Hollywood legend, Marilyn Monroe. They were: The Marilyn Conspiracy; Marilyn Monroe: Murder Cover Up; and (with Adela Gregory) Crypt 33: The Saga of Marilyn Monroe, the Final Word. We’re talking about that infamous “document” that supposedly got Marilyn killed for what she knew about UFOs.

Just a few months before Marilyn passed away, both RFK and JFK were doing their absolute best to try and impress her into their bedrooms. They didn’t have to work hard at it. It was, pretty much, a slam dunk. Both men were charismatic, powerful, handsome characters. Women flocked to them. Men envied them. For someone who, like Marilyn, was known for her low self-esteem, the Kennedys’ tactics were all but guaranteed to work on Marilyn. She briefly became the lover of both men; although it was Bobby who found himself in really hot water – and that included with the FBI. For Marilyn, hanging out with the pair meant there was a price to be paid. Sadly, poor, manipulated Marilyn didn’t know just how high that price was ultimately going to be. That is, until it was all much too late. We’re talking about nothing less than Marilyn’s life snuffed out because of events relative to U.S. national security and the reckless actions of the two most powerful men in America at the time.

Knowing all the ins and outs surrounding the nation’s most deeply hidden secrets – the crown jewels, you might say, and including the truth of Roswell – placed Marilyn in a perilous situation. Even more so when word got out to the Kennedys that Marilyn was scrupulously writing down everything Bobby and Jack had told her. She did so in the pages of what would later become known as her Diary of Secrets. Just the name, alone, was enough to have the brothers shuddering and their Adrenalin flowing for all the wrong reasons. The entire Aladdin’s Cave of hidden secrets – maybe even the presidency – was now in danger of being compromised. And that’s when, allegedly, Marilyn was wiped out. Now, we come to the matter of Marilyn and Moon Dust. That’s if you buy into the story. Despite what many have said, it’s intriguing to note that nowhere in that supposed leaked UFO document are the words “Flying Saucers” or “Aliens.” The closest words in the documents are “dead bodies” and “spacecraft.” And that’s all. It’s all very foggy. While the likelihood is that the document is a very good hoax, the fact is that it doesn’t make any kind of mention of UFOs and/or extraterrestrials anywhere in the document, either. What the document does contain, though, is the title of “Moon Dust.”

In light of all the above, perhaps, the document and its contents are actually referring to a secret, crashed, pre-Gagarin, manned Soviet spacecraft that Marilyn heard of via JFK, and that was grabbed by a Moon Dust team before the Soviets got there first. Such a thing would have been beyond sensational and also something that had to be kept hidden and denied by the U.S. government at all times. After all, if you read the whole document, you’ll see how downright ambiguous and foggy it all is. Marilyn and Moon Dust? Marilyn and UFOs? Or, just a hoax? Who knows? I’ve written a whole book on the subject and I’m still puzzled!