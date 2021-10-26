Georgia’s Olde Pink House Ranked the Most Haunted Spot in the United States

According to Yelp, the Olde Pink House in Savannah, Georgia, has been listed as the most haunted location in all of the United States.

Dating back to the late 1700s, the Olde Pink House restaurant and tavern was originally owned by James Habersham Jr. who passed away only ten years after the home was built. And it certainly has a reputation for being extremely haunted.

The most prominent spirit is that of the original owner Mr. Habersham who has been witnessed by every employee who has worked in the building throughout the months of October to March, specifically on Sunday afternoons when it is quiet. He is apparently a kind spirit who may just be looking for a friend as one witness claimed that one day when he went to the tavern for a drink after work, he saw the former owner’s ghost wearing a uniform from the revolutionary era, sitting at the end of the bar and holding a drink. The patron made eye contact with the man and they both raised their drinks for a toast. The customer then made a comment to the bartender about the man at the end of the bar but he seemed confused as he asked “What man?” At that point, the apparition disappeared.

Mr. Habersham also allegedly enjoys having the candles lit on the tables as one waiter stated that he had put them all out one evening but when he turned around, they were are lit again. The entity is also said to push in the chairs and fix the tablecloths.

The spirit of Mrs. Habersham has been seen in the house as well but she doesn’t like it when people invade her personal space as she has been heard hissing at those who get too close to her. She has even reportedly yelled “GET OUT!” to women in the restroom while shaking the doors.

The grandson of Mr. Habersham has appeared around 60 years of age at the bar, ordered a beer, and then paid for it. The bar is where his old room was once located. After he ordered his drink, he was seen walking to the old cemetery and vanished into the Button Family Monument where his remains are buried.

Since house slaves working as servants were present on the property for several years prior to the Civil War, it’s not surprising that people have reported seeing slave children running around in the basement and throwing dice against the hallway walls. These ghostly kids had also allegedly hit bartenders with bottles of wine.

Some ghosts apparently enjoy playing tricks on people since there have been several claims of women being locked in the bathroom. In fact, it got so bad that the lock had to be taken off the door, although the spirits still like to hold the door for a bit before letting the females out.

Other paranormal activity includes at least one other female ghost who has been heard crying in the dining areas on the second floor; and a mysterious light swirling around the Purple Room on the second floor.

That’s a lot of ghostly activity for one spot. Rounding out the top five most haunted locations in the United States are Muriel’s Jackson Square in New Orleans, Louisiana; Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California; Earnestine & Hazel’s Bar & Grill in Memphis, Tennessee; and The Washoe Club in Virginia City, Nevada.

In addition to the Olde Pink House, another location in Savannah, Georgia, called The Marshall House, also made the list, ranked at number 11. The full list of the 25 most haunted locations in the country can be seen here.