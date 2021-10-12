Haunted Cradle, Wisdom Teeth, Mesmerized Crabs and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 12, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — October 12, 2021

Tom DeLonge is now promoting the old idea that there’s a huge underground pyramid beneath Alaska that’s said to be twice the size of the pyramid at Giza. Tom is slowly regressing from original rocker to sad cover band.

As the drought in the western half of the U.S. worsens and deeper underground sources are tapped, researchers say we may be drinking water that is thousands of years old and tastes like it. This may be a problem for younger generations but not for Boomers who grew up drinking out of garden hoses.

Just in time for Halloween, Virginia’s Lynchburg Museum has received the city’s most famous scary historical item – the “self rocking cradle” which in 1839 was said to rock vigorously without anyone touching it in the home of Rev. William and Laura Smith on Jackson St., where hundreds reported witnessed it. Today, most people don’t care why – they just want to know if the baby fell asleep and can they order a replica from Amazon.

A study of about 60 brown crabs at the St Abbs marine station off the coast of Scotland found that underwater cables generated high levels of electromagnetism which mesmerized the crabs into not moving and then caused cellular changes affecting their blood cells. This may not be a big problem if the change adds a buttery flavor.

Queen of the Gender Pronouns Demi Lovato and host of “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” said in a recent interview that “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs.” Wonder if she’ll be as hurt as her fans are when they correct her by saying, “We prefer “Them ETs.””

A hot new Halloween activity involves using NightCafe, an algorithm that allows you to turn words into AI-generated art, or other AI software and neural networks to create frightening images of Cthulhu — H. P. Lovecraft’s popular cosmic entity. Most people don’t mind an AI Halloween as long as there’s still real candy.

A team of “astronauts” from 25 different countries are at the Mitzpe Ramon Crater in Israel’s Negev desert to participate in the AMADEE-20 Mars analog mission – a simulation of what it may be like living together in a habitat on Mars that is more role-playing that an exact recreation of conditions on the Martian surface. To help out, Elton John told them Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids … in fact, it’s cold as hell.

Art experts used X-ray scans of Picasso’s ‘The Blind Man’s Meal’ – which he painted over a painting of a naked woman called ‘The Lonesome Crouching Nude’ in order to reuse the canvas – and an AI trained in Picasso’s works to print the hidden nude painting as it once looked. Now we know the blind man wasn’t thinking about the meal.

Israeli archeologists digging south of Tel Aviv uncovered a 1,500-year-old wine factory the size of a modern-day football field that had five winepresses capable of producing about 2 million liters (530,000 gallons) a year – the entire UK today barely produces about eight million liters per year. Should the Dark Ages be renamed the Drunk Ages?

The mystery of why humans get their wisdom teeth so late in life was solved by researchers from the University of Arizona who determined that our jaws grow very slowly and need the empty space in back it order to pivot safely until they’re long enough to accommodate four more space-consuming, food-grinding teeth. Shouldn’t we then be calling our jaws wise and the teeth just molar-come-latelys?