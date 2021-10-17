Kesha’s Ghost Sex and UFO Encounter Lead to Paranormal Show

You may know her as Kesha or Ke$ha, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and actress. You will soon know her also as Kesha, the ghost hunter, when her tentatively titled ‘Conjuring Kesha’ paranormal series premieres. What qualifies her to be a paranormal series host? How about close encounters with UFOs? Better yet, how about close encounters of the sexual kind with ghosts?

“I don’t know his name. He was a ghost! I’m very open to it.”

In a 2012 KIIS FM interview, Kesha (Kesha Rose Sebert) told Ryan Seacrest that her song “Supernatural” was about a sexual encounter with a ghost. Was she remembering what it was like when she sang, “Come, take me in the night, I feel it in my blood, want the darker side”? She wouldn’t say then and still keeps the ghost’s name a secret as she promotes ‘Conjuring Kesha‘, which is scheduled to debut on Discovery+ next year. While the tentative title says “conjuring,” Kesha explains the series will follow her and her friends to the broader “most mysterious paranormal hotspots.” In “Supernatural,” She also sings “When you take my body to the stars, I believe it.” Could that be about her experience with UFOs?

“I was in Joshua Tree, totally sober, let me preface – completely f***ing sober … I think people would be like, ‘She was on acid’ or something. I wasn’t. I was on nothing. I was a totally sober Sally, just a lady in the desert. I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships. I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don’t know why I didn’t like try to take a picture of it – I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, ‘What in the hell is that?’ I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back. They came back in a different formation than the one they were in previously. I was like, ‘Those are f***ing aliens.’ They were spaceships!”

Kesha explained in another interview how that close encounter with UFOs inspired “Spaceship” on the Rainbow album whose cover contains a photo of a nude woman with UFOs above her head. When she sang, “I’m waiting for my spaceship to come back to me,” was she implying she was waiting for sex with an ET too? Wonder what the ghost thinks about that?

“We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

That won’t be until 2022. In the meantime, Kesha is talking ghosts on her podcast, ‘Kesha and the Creepies’, where she talks about “all things creepy” because “the creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic.”

If nothing else, Kesha is definitely entertaining, and her longtime interest in ghosts, UFOs and the paranormal is reflected in her music. That puts her ahead many other celebrity paranormal hosts who seem to be in it for the money and the notoriety. Kesha dropped the $ a few years ago. Let’s hope her new series sticks with the paranormal over the sensational and the profitable, and she sticks to what she sang in ‘Spaceship’: