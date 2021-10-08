New Poll Reveals That 73% of Americans Would Buy a Haunted House

Would you buy a haunted house? According to a recent poll that’s been released by Real Estate Witch, 73% of Americans said that they would at least consider it. The recent poll surveyed a total of 1,000 Americans who were asked 20 questions regarding their paranormal experiences, what they prefer when buying a home, etc…

A total of 76% of Americans surveyed admitted that they believe in the supernatural – this is up from 70% in 2020 and 44% in 2019. A whopping 73% of people claimed to have had a supernatural experience and 44% of them stated that their paranormal encounters increased since the beginning of the pandemic (the majority of those admissions were by millennials).

When asked about their scariest issues regarding owning a home, paranormal activity came in at a surprisingly low 5%. The top five things homeowners are afraid of are: mold (57%), foundation issues (56%), termites (54%), asbestos (54%), and water damage (54%).

While 73% of those surveyed said that they would consider buying a haunted house, 52% of them stated that they wouldn’t pay the full asking price. If the sale price was lower than average, if it was in a safe neighborhood, it if had friendly ghosts, etc…, it would be more likely to sell. On the other hand, 27% of those surveyed said that they would be willing to pay above the asking price. Incredibly, 15% of respondents said that they prefer to own a haunted house.

Almost half of the respondents (48%) claimed that they would rather buy a haunted house than live within a mile of a waste management facility. In fact, people would rather take a chance living in a haunted home than living near a crime scene, a former meth lab, or within a mile of a prison.

44% of people surveyed believe that they have lived in a haunted house, but 53% are more likely to think they have supernatural activity in their home if they’re already believers in the paranormal. While 48% of millennials say they’ve lived in a haunted house, only 18% of baby boomers made the same claim. In a surprising revelation, 63% of people admitted that they knew their houses were haunted prior to moving in.

For those who have experienced paranormal activity in their homes, the two most common occurrences were hearing strange noises (64%), and feeling as if someone (or something) was watching them or touching them (60%). Seeing unexplained shadows (59%), witnessing an apparition (56%), and feeling sudden cold or hot spots (55%) round out the top five.

As for what kind of paranormal activity would need to occur in order for the owners to immediately move out of the house, having objects move or levitate on their own came in first at 45%. Feelings of being watched or touched came in second with 42%, while sudden changes in their children’s behavior (40%), having a serious crime occur near the home (38%), and seeing a ghost (37%) round out the top five reasons for leaving their home.

The full survey, including what Americans’ plans are for this Halloween and what type of safety features they have in their homes, can be read here.