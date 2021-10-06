Raining Iron, Milking Worms, Exorcist House and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 6, 2021

A woman claims a personalized brain implant designed specifically for her has eased the symptoms of her severe depression by stimulating the part of her brain that caused it and interrupting the signals. It’s nice to hear about brain implants used for something good, not to be monitored by aliens or companies trying to sell you something.

A couple in Maryland found out the house they bought was the inspiration for the novel and movie “The Exorcist” — William Peter Blatty heard that in 1949 a teenage boy supposedly possessed by demons was “exorcised” by priests there. There are no demons there now – unless you count all of the unruly tourists banging on the door.

After an unusual heavy rain in Arizona’s Wupatki National Monument, people found hundreds of three-eyed creatures officials identified as Triops or dinosaur shrimp – an ancient species that can lay dormant for decades until rain forms a pond of its eggs to hatch and grow. Unfortunately, they were eaten by ravens but this may inspire a new Stephen King novel.

The oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur discovered in the UK has been named in honor of trailblazing Museum scientist Angela Milner, who passed away in August 2021 and was responsible for finding the specimen when it was lost and helping to reclassify it. if it lived in the UK, was it partial to fish, shepherd’s pie or bangers?

A new study found that female C. elegans, a one-millimeter-long transparent roundworm, generate milk for their young by destroying their own internal organs, thus feeding the next generation as they sacrifice their own lives. A new market for infant formula?

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered a private toilet cubicle dated to the seventh century BCE that was carved out of limestone and contained bowls that may have held aromatic oils or incense that served as early air fresheners. Inquiring minds want to know – were the lids up or down?

Researchers studying why women feel colder than men have determined it’s an evolutionary development which appears in many species of mammals and birds as a way to keep a spatial separation between males and females which lowers competition and aggression between the sexes. They obviously didn’t witness a bedroom fight over the blanket.

A California man is suing a psychic who promised she could save his marriage if he paid $5,100 to remove a curse put on his marriage by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend. Is having to pay a lawyer part of the curse?

An ultra-hot Jupiter exoplanet called WASP-76b is so hot that it vaporizes iron, which then condenses on the night side and falls from the sky like rain. Do Waspians have to build houses with magnetic roofs?

MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is looking for one lucky ghost-lover who will earn $2,400 to binge on 24 hours of paranormal content and document the experience, with the content to include “Sight Seers,” “My Mum Talks to Aliens,” “Weird or What with William Shatner,” “Boogeymen: Monsters Among Us” and “Celtic Monsters.” The pay includes a 1-year subscription to the streaming service, but no free eyedrops or a free wig after they pull all of their hair out.