Skunk Works and Pentagon Refuse to Comment on Video of Mysterious Aircraft

If the US military has learned anything from the videos of the Tic Tac UFOs, it might be that when the cat is out of the bag, it’s best to acknowledge it rather than deny the feline, the bag, and the person who left it open exist and instead direct attention to the dog chasing a squirrel across the street. Yet that is close to what is happening at the Skunk Works – the super-secretive aircraft lab responsible for the U-2, SR-71 Blackbird, F-117 Nighthawk and other highest-tech planes that is ostensibly owned by defense contractor Lockheed Martin but is in reality controlled by the US Air Force and the Pentagon. A video leaked recently showing what looks like a cross between a stealth plane and a flying saucer at the Skunk Works and both parties are having no part in explaining what it is. So … what IS it?

“Coincidentally, this morning I stumbled upon a very interesting tiktok video of an unknown shape on a flatbed trailer. The scaffolding in the background got my interest and this appears to be the Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility. Also, this does not seem to resemble the so-called polecap used for calibration purposes. So if it isn’t that, then what is it…”

@rubenhofs

The TikTok video was discovered by Ruben Hofs, who posted it on Twitter (see the video and screen shots here) and brought it to the attention of the media and military analysts like The War Zone, which then put both Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon on the spot. The War Zone confirmed Hofs’ speculation that the video was taken at the Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility – a site in the Mojave Desert near the Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, used for measuring the radar reflectivity of stealth aircraft. The War Zone notes this is a high security site, yet someone openly took a cellphone video which picked up an expletive of shock – both unexpected in such a secure location. The War Zone determined that the ‘thing’ was being transported upside down and it resembled other next-generation planes, but was unable to discern if this was full-sized or a scale model.

“Can you tell us anything about this?”

“I can’t.”

“Has your security posture changed?”

“We’re good.”

The War Zone reports that in an interview with Jeff Babione, the Skunk Works’ Vice President and General Manager (a Lockheed employee) by Defense One’s Marcus Weisgerber, refused to answer any questions due to security. In a separate interview with Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown by Defense One’s Tara Copp, the general said he was “not aware of that particular photo” and also refused to comment. In both interviews, those ‘no comment’ responses lead one to suspect that this was a highly secret test, or it was a massive breach of security … or both.

The War Zone notes that Lockheed Martin claims “85 percent of what Skunk Works does is classified.” Was this video of something in the non-classified 15%? Another military website, The Aviationist, could not identify the object either. Yet no one knows why Lockheed nor the Pentagon would say anything about it. The Pentagon at least admitted that the Tic Tac UAPs were real. Why not this object?

Do you think we’ll ever find out?