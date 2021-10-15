Slender Man, Black Hole Lasers, Disney Therapy and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 15, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — October 15, 2021

Today’s first story from the “Isn’t this ironic?” file comes from the Journal of Dairy Science which reports on new research which recommends immune systems of dairy cows could be strengthened by giving them vitamin D – the same vitamin added to cow’s milk to benefit humans. Double irony – cows may prefer getting their Vitamin D from chocolate milk too.

Today’s second story from the “Isn’t this ironic?” file comes from Nature Biotechnology which reports that researchers from the University of Jena are using artificial intelligence to find new natural substances to create better natural medicines. Who could have predicted that our problems would be solved by Windows telling us to look out our windows?

Bad news for parents who have every song from “Frozen” frozen in their brains — a study by the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work published in the Child and Adolescent Social Work Journal found that watching Disney films can actually strengthen a child’s cognitive and behavioral development. Why couldn’t it be listening to oldies stations?

Scientists at the University of San Diego conducted the first-in-human trial of the delivery of an immunotherapy drug to metastatic brain tumors with the help of focused ultrasound, resulting in the drug directly hitting the tumor and shrinking it. Warning to cancer cells – start getting worried when you hear a mysterious hum.

Ludwig Maximilians University researchers injected photosynthetic algae into tadpoles and found it allowed the amphibians to live without any environmental oxygen. Good news for people with aquariums living next to power plants.

A 12-year-old girl says she has no problem watching 2D fan videos featuring the Slender Man, but watching the Slender Man in VR using a friend’s headset gave her a terrifying feeling of Slender Man popping up randomly around her, particularly at night. Is Zuckerberg Slender Man?

People living in the quiet Richmond District neighborhood of San Francisco report that 15th Avenue, a dead end street, is suddenly jammed with self-driving cars from Waymo whose mapping algorithm keeps sending them there. This sounds like the plot of a new animated film: “The Pied Piper of Detroit.”

NASA researchers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory are predicting that the first human-crewed missions to land on Mars, selected Asteroid Belt objects, and selected moons of Jupiter and Saturn can all occur before the end of the 21st century. Sooner if Blue Origin replaces Jeff Bezos with William Shatner.

Scientists at Japan’s Hiroshima University think they can spot Hawking radiation produced by a black hole’s event horizon by using a ‘black hole laser’ and a metamaterial with a structure that lets particles within it move faster than the light that passes through. ‘Black hole laser’ sounds more like a plot for the next Star Trek movie.

A new analysis of ancient teeth and arrowheads questions the theory that Native Americans are descendants of Jomons who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, and instead may be descendants of East Asians from Greater Beringia, a region of Northeast Asia that connected to the Bering Land Bridge and is now within modern-day Siberia. This could really screw up Ancestors.com.