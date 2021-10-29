The Dogmen Phenomenon: They’re Not Just Large Wolves Taught to Stand Up!

This week I’ve written two articles on the supernatural side of both Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. Today, I’m going to address the matter of one of the strangest creatures in the field of Cryptozoology: the Dogmen. They are the closest things you can imagine to real-life werewolves. Just like my two previous articles, there’s no doubt in my mind that the Dogmen are supernatural in nature, rather than a strange strain of wolf that can stand on its back legs. It’s far beyond that. As you will see now. There’s no doubt that the leading figure in this admittedly very strange phenomenon is Linda Godfrey. Linda has written an incredible amount of books on the phenomenon of the Dogmen. And, it’s clear that the things are out there. The numbers of witnesses to these monsters are amazing. But, what are they? Well, as I see it, just like the Bigfoot beasts, and the Nessies of Loch Ness, the Dogmen are far removed from the world of the normal. These things are supernatural – at least, that’s how I see it. Let’s have a look at some of the cases that place these werewolf-like things into a paranormal category.

In 2005, Linda was contacted by a man – a military whistle-blower, we might very well say – who was an expert in the field of remote-viewing. According to Linda’s Edward Snowden-like source, the U.S. Government has uncovered data suggesting that the werewolf-like Dogmen are a very ancient, alien race that closely resembles a certain ancient deity of the Underworld. And who might that be? It’s Anubis, that’s who. Linda’s informant also discovered – via remote-viewing – that the Dogmen can “jump” from location to location via portals or doorways in the fabric of space and time. Wormholes, we might say. That’s quite a story told to Linda. Moving on, Stephen Wagner, writing at liveabout.com says: “One of the most mysterious examples of paranormal phenomena is strange fog or smoke. The appearance of such an unusual cloud – especially if it is strangely colored or has no apparent natural cause – may signal the presence of something otherworldly such as a ghost or a spirit. Mysterious fog and smoke are also associated with vanishings.” He continues: “Such experiences, surprisingly, are not as uncommon as many people might think.” Wagner is not wrong. There are numerous such examples. And, this applies to the Dogmen, too. There are a number of cases of Dogmen enveloped in a form of fog, or that have been seen to completely vanish in such fog.

Linda says of the various theories for what these things might be: “Occasionally I’ll get letters from people who say they are lycanthropes themselves and their theory is that this is an immature, real werewolf and it cannot control its transformation, and that’s why it allows itself to be seen occasionally. They are completely convinced of that. And there are people who believe it’s a manifestation of satanic forces, that it’s a part of a demonic thing. They point to various occult activities around here. There are also people who try to link it to UFOs. Then there’s the theory it’s just a dog. One woman, a medium, thought that it was a natural animal but didn’t know what it was. And there are a lot of people out here that do wolf-hybridizations, and I’ve thought to myself you’d get something like that. But that doesn’t explain the upright posture. Then there’s the theory that it’s a creature known as the Windigo or Wendigo, which is featured in Indian legends and is supposedly a supernatural creature that lives on human flesh. But none of the descriptions from the Windigo legends describe a creature with canine features.”

Whatever the Dogmen really might be, there is no doubt they are out there, prowling around and terrorizing people. And, as you saw from Linda’s words to me, there are a lot of theories for what they are or might be. More than a few of those theories appear to be far removed from the normal world. And, for that reason, I see it that the Dogmen are 100 percent paranormal. Could they just be unknown animals? Not a chance at all.