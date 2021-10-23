The Driskill Hotel Named Texas’ Most Haunted Location

A recent Yelp ranking has listed the Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas, as the most haunted location in the entire state. Their rankings were decided based on reviews as well as other data from allegedly haunted locations around Texas.

This makes a lot of sense as the Driskill Hotel (built in 1886) is rumored to be very haunted. Specifically, Room 525 is said to be exceptionally haunted as there are stories that a bride committed suicide in that room after her fiancé called off their wedding in the early 1900s. But this story is also connected with hauntings in room 329. Guests have reported seeing the bride’s ghost towing her luggage up and down the hallways.

The original owner and who the hotel is named after, Jesse Driskill, is said to haunt the location. According to author Monica Ballard, Driskill is often seen in a room that overlooks 6th Street and Brazos. One guest claimed that Driskill was standing in his room smoking a cigar and looking out the window in the middle of the night.

Many years ago, a young boy was reaching for his ball when he fell down a bunch of stairs and tragically died. People have heard disembodied giggles as well as the sounds of a ball bouncing against the walls.

Probably the most famous ghosts are that of former President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife Lady Bird Johnson. The couple actually had their first date at the hotel in 1934. They returned to the hotel many times throughout their lives and apparently they still visit after death as both of their ghosts have been seen in the ballroom and their reflections have been spotted in the mirrors.

There is also a haunted painting that is located on the 5th floor of the hotel. It shows a little girl holding a letter in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other. It is said that the picture is of former U.S. Senator Temple Lea Houston’s 4-year-old daughter who died accidentally at the hotel. Many people have claimed that when they walked by the painting, something sinister would grab on to their coat-tails until they left the hotel.

With all of that alleged paranormal activity, it’s not surprising that Yelp listed the Driskill Hotel as the most haunted location in Texas. As for the other most haunted sites, The Driskill Bar is listed second, while Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill in Austin; Menger Hotel in San Antonio; and Clay Pit in Austin round out the top 5. Ranked 6 through 10 are Miss Molly’s Hotel in Fort Worth; Monteleone’s in El Paso; The Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio; The Adolphus, Autograph Collection in Dallas; and The Alamo in San Antonio.

The full list of the top 20 most haunted locations in Texas can be viewed here.