The Loch Ness Monsters: Strange and Supernatural Skills

One of my articles this week was on the weirder side of Bigfoot. The very weird side. I’m talking about claims that the Bigfoot creatures can become invisible. That they are impervious to bullets. That they have a connection to the UFO phenomenon. And that they can disable people by directing infrasound in their direction. If that wasn’t enough, today I’m going to demonstrate how another, presumed unknown animal is far more than what it seems to be. Or, rather what they seem to be: the Nessies of Loch Ness, Scotland. They too have strange connections and weird powers. Yes, really; they do. Most people think that the “things” are either plesiosaurs, giant eels or just the results of hoaxes or mistaken identity. Wrong: the Nessies are something much stranger, just like the Bigfoots are. So, let’s get to the data. During the course of his investigations into the world of the U.S. government’s Remote-Viewing programs, Jim Marrs learned something incredible. Namely, that the RV team, at one point, focused their psychic skills on the Loch Ness Monster. In doing so they stumbled onto something amazing; something that added much weight to the argument that the Nessies are supernatural in nature.

Marrs said that over the course of a number of attempts to remote-view the Nessies, the team found evidence of what appeared to be physical, living creatures – ones that left wakes and which could be photographed and tracked. They even prepared drawings which suggested the Nessies might be plesiosaurs. But, there was something else, too: the ability of the creatures to vanish – as in de-materialize. The remote-viewers were in a collective quandary: their work certainly supported the theory that some seriously strange creatures dwell deep in Loch Ness, but they were creatures that seemed to have supernatural and abnormal qualities about them – which is precisely what Nessie-chaser Ted Holiday came around to believing. Now, some more information on Ted Holiday:

By the time Holiday’s book, The Great Orm of Loch Ness, was published, Holiday had not only been to the lair of the Nessies on numerous occasions; he also had the opportunity to speak to many witnesses to the beasts. In doing so, he noticed a most curious, and even unsettling, pattern. There were far more than a random number of reports on record where eyewitnesses to the creatures had tried to photograph them, only to fail miserably. As time progressed, it became abundantly obvious to Holiday that this was not down to nothing stranger than chance. When an excited soul on the shore went to grab their camera, the beast would sink beneath the waves. When someone even just thought about taking a picture, the monster would vanish below. On other occasions, cameras would malfunction. Pictures would come out blank or fogged. It was as if the Nessies were dictating, and manipulating, the situations in which the witnesses found themselves. That is exactly what Holiday came to believe was going on.

There is the not insignificant fact that none other than the “Great Beast” Aleister Crowley lived at Loch Ness’ Boleskine House. That Crowley – deliberately, inadvertently, or a bit of both – conjured up infernal, supernatural entities and helped create an air of malignant menace at the loch, cannot be denied. Something else that cannot be denied is the fact that when the term “Loch Ness Monster” was created in the 1930s, it prompted a multitude of reports that described the Nessies in wildly varying ways. Arthur Grant encountered a monster with distinct flippers and a long neck. Hugh Gray’s famous photo shows a creature that pretty much lacks any kind of neck; as for its head it’s beak-like. Lieutenant McP Fordyce’s monster had long legs (rather than flippers), walked on the land, and was somewhat hairy, rather than dark and serpent-like. Add to that a tusked beast and frog-like Nessies of earlier years and what we have is a modern incarnation of the old Kelpie – a creature that could morph into multiple forms. The implication is obvious: the Kelpies of old never really went away. They were merely upgraded for new generations and given a new name: Nessie(s).

An even more strange story: On the night of June 2, 1973, Loch Ness played host to something truly extraordinary. It was nothing less than a full-blown exorcism, one that was designed to forever banish the malignant monsters from the deep and dark waters. It was all the work of Donald Omand, both a doctor and a reverend. He was a man who had substantial knowledge on, and experience of, the domain of all things supernatural. Of his thoughts on the Nessie phenomenon, Reverend Omand said: “Each year I drive along most of the long, somewhat tedious, shore of Loch Ness in traveling from the Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness, and never yet have I observed the monster.” We should not, however, interpret this to mean that Omand was a skeptic when it came to the Loch Ness creatures. In fact, quite the opposite is the case. He believed that one had to be at the loch at the right time to encounter one of the monsters. His reasoning was simple: the Nessies are supernatural entities that can only be encountered when the circumstances are conducive to an encounter. For Omand, the monsters were projections of something large and terrifying from a bygone era – monsters that may have existed millions of years ago but which continue to manifest, albeit in paranormal form.

Just as is the case with Bigfoot, so the Nessies of Scotland are far more than they seem to be.