The M.I.B.: Looking at the The Two Different Groups – One Human and One Not

The topic of today’s article is on the fact that there are two groups of M.I.B., rather than just one. There might be more than two, but two is enough for today. I have to say that this issue – of there being two types of M.I.B. – is one of the most misunderstood within the UFO subject. Almost certainly, that explains why Gray Barker saw the M.I.B. as government agents, while Albert Bender saw them as something akin to high-tech, multi-dimensional demons. One of the groups originated with the U.S. government. The other, however, had – and still has – very different origins. Over the years, I have come to realize just how weird this two-pronged phenomenon is. Now, you will too. Some M.I.B. come from the worlds of government, the military, and the intelligence agencies of several countries. The FBI, at the order of J. Edgar Hoover, opened a file on Barker in the Fifties. The CIA’s “Robertson Panel” recommended keeping a secret watch on UFO groups – in the event they had “Red” leanings – in the 1950s. Clearly, some visits to UFO witnesses and researchers were from one or more of the various “ABC” agencies of the U.S. government. And those visitors were not beyond intimidating some of the early figures in Ufology. They did so by flashing ID cards and ordering those same figures to walk away from it all. Those who came calling and knocking loudly on front-doors in the post-Second World War era wore suits and fedoras – and often black. It just so happens, though, there was that other group of black-suited characters. They wore fedoras, too. These are what we might justifiably call the real M.I.B. They’re still around and they are most definitely not human.

It must be said this second group of M.I.B. were far removed from the world of government. They still are far removed from government. They are pale, skinny, cadaverous figures who look like they would be at home in an old, 1930s-era, black-and-white horror movie – and with Bela Lugosi at the helm. To this day, they still look like that: sickly and zombie-like. It gets weirder. Witnesses to the M.I.B. (and to their comrades, the Women in Black) tell of feeling sick and ill in their presence: as if they are being drained of energy. “Crashing” would be a good word to use. Yes, the vampire parallels are easy to make in M.I.B. world. Those unfortunate enough to encounter the Men in Black report poltergeist activity in their homes and in the wake of the confrontations. The real M.I.B. are far less like Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, and far more like the menacing characters-in-black in the 1998 movie, Dark City. You want to see what the M.I.B. really look like? Check out Dark City.

It’s unclear which group of M.I.B. came first – the government ones or the much stranger ones. Most of the data, however, suggests the supernatural group were first on the scene – in the late 1940s. By the early 1950s, however, government agencies knew enough of this weirder side of Ufology. And, as a direct result, government agents “hijacked” the real M.I.B. phenomenon for their own purposes. When they needed to cover their tracks, those in the intelligence world, and/or those in the military whose job it was to intimidate people who had seen UFOs, would put on the black suits and the black fedoras. They became the M.I.B. Essentially, they were playing a role that was inspired by a much stranger mystery. Documentation declassified via the terms of the U.S. Freedom of Information Act makes it clear that, in the 1950s and 1960s, the U.S. Air Force and the FBI were on the trail of the M.I.B., but they had no real idea of who or what they were. This didn’t stop the world of officialdom from pretending to be the M.I.B., however, when the time and the place was deemed appropriate.

So, in conclusion, yes, the M.I.B. are indeed all too real. In the early years of the Cold War, a genuine enigma of a supernatural – possibly extraterrestrial – nature was carefully, and brilliantly, mimicked by intelligence agents to ensure their real identities were never known. Those same government agents may actually not have had any real idea of what, or who, it was they were copying. Even up to today, they probably still don’t know. But, here’s the important thing in all of this: that lack of understanding of what the M.I.B. are has not stopped spies, agents and experts in the fields of surveillance and intimidation from passing themselves off as M.I.B. Meanwhile, in the background and in the shadows, the real, non-human Men in Black – with their plastic-looking faces and their bulging eyes – continue to lurk, waiting for their next target.