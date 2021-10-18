UK’s Most Haunted Doll Videotaped Rocking in a Chair

A new video has surfaced that appears to show a doll rocking in a chair. What’s even creepier is that the doll, whose name is Mary, is said to be the most haunted in all of the United Kingdom.

The footage was captured by a team of paranormal investigators called G.H.O.S.T (ghost hunters of Stoke-on-Trent) who have their own “haunted museum” that contains numerous creepy and allegedly haunted items. But probably their most terrifying collectable is a doll named “Mary” who has made numerous visitors to the museum feel very uncomfortable while standing near her.

“Mary is definitely the most haunted doll in the United Kingdom, a lady in Stafford gave us this doll who was given to her by an elderly lady for her children,” explained Craig who is the founder of the team. “She didn’t feel comfortable with this doll, so gave it to us. It’s been in our possession for about a year now.”

He went on to explain some of the paranormal activity associated with the doll, “She’s rocked on a chair, she’s thrown herself out of the chair, she’s even moved her eyes from the right to the center.” And apparently the previous owner of the doll had car trouble while she was on route to bring Mary to the paranormal team.

“Mary is definitely one of the most haunted artefacts we’ve had…” Craig noted and it certainly seems correct as the video of Mary rocking in the chair can be seen here.

Mary isn’t the only doll that has been videotaped doing creepy things. Last year, a paranormal team brought an allegedly demon-possessed doll named Annie to the haunted Hideout Bar in Wrexham, North Wales. While she was there, she allegedly cried real tears.

Another incident occurred last year when a woman videotaped a haunted doll that seemed to move on its own. It was sitting on the top shelf of a closet when all of a sudden you can see its legs swinging back and forth as well as its feet tapping.

Also last year, a man videotaped what appeared to show several different dolls moving on their own. The dolls were locked up in a glass cabinet when they moved. There were two larger dolls that were side by side and a smaller one that was just below them. The one of the right side moved forward and nearly went face-first into the glass. The smallest doll then leaned towards the left and its feet knocked against the glass.

These are just a few examples of haunted and/or possessed dolls allegedly moving on their own. It’s no wonder that so many people (including myself) are afraid of dolls.