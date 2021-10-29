Whale Talk, Warped Black Holes, Blood Paint and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 29, 2021

Mysterious News Briefly — October 29, 2021

SpaceX flexed the “Chopsticks” arms of its massive Starship-catching tower for the first time at the company’s testing facilities in South Texas, in preparation for helping its heavy lift rocket and Super Heavy booster make a soft landing. That could change if Elon Musk decides to use the giant Chopsticks to hold on to his money when the tax collectors show up.

A month after the USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine was damaged after hitting something in the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy has still not determined what the undersea object was. Did they look for a whale swimming to the Arctic to put ice on its head?

Sure, it makes them the cutest bears, but scientists have finally proven that the black eyes and white faces of giant pandas act as a camouflage to help them blend in with dark shades, tree trunks, light foliage and snow. Unfortunately, it doesn’t help them hide from zookeepers trying to force them to make babies.

An international team of astrophysicists found large variations in the brightness of light seen from around MAXI J1820+070, a black hole just 9,600 light-years from Earth, which they concluded is caused by a huge warp in its accretion disc. We saw Warped Black Hole open for Starship.

Proving that one should never give up on cold cases, a new study published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences reveals that the skeleton of a young man who died 1,300 years ago in Ningxia, China, who was previously believed to be a grave robber who accidentally fell into a grave while trying to rob it, was actually murdered and thrown into the grave by his killer. Get ready for CSI: Ancient Cemeteries.

Move over SETI – Project CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative) is trying to decode whale songs, establish their “language” and ultimately communicate with Earth’s largest mammals using artificial intelligence, language models and even Morse code. Are we ready to find out what whales are saying is “Hey, you kids … get out of my pool!”?

Yet another survey confirms just how much Americans believe in the paranormal – a OnePoll study reveals that 63 percent believe in the paranormal in some form, 57% believe in ghosts, 38% believe in visitors from other planets, and 27% believe in Bigfoot. Unfortunately, the number of people who believe in polls keeps dropping.

The red paint on a 1,000-year-old mask from the Sicán culture in Peru, which was on a red-colored skeleton, was thought to be made of the red pigmented mercury sulfide mineral, cinnabar, but new research shows it was mostly human blood used to represent the force of life. This isn’t going to help the sale of red cars in Lima.

The Next Platform reports an anonymous source claims China has not one but two supercomputers capable of hitting 1.3 exaflops (one exaflop is 1018 floating point operations per second) – making it the first time a single supercomputer — let alone two — has hit the exascale mark. News like this should make other computer makers feel like flops.

After spending tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to build heavy rockets like the moon-bound Space Launch System, NASA has asked the private aerospace industry if it can take over building them for half the cost for the next 30 years. That’s not an earthquake – that’s Musk and Bezos violently shaking their heads.