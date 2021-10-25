When Fictional “Things” Come to Life: Slenderman, the Internet and More

Today’s article is focused upon the matter of thought-forms and Tulpas, albeit in a somewhat alternative nature. If you aren’t familiar with such phenomena, here’s a summary for you from the people at the How to See Thoughts website: “According to Tibetan and Indian Buddhist tradition, Tulpas are thoughts manifestations that take on visible forms and a life of their own. More advanced Tulpas are thought to move beyond form, becoming entities in their own right. Buddhist mythology states that Tulpas were used as an ability to create and control complex and intelligent spirit entities, with some Buddhist masters being able to explore many places at once by manifesting and controlling many Tulpa.” And, there’s this from How Stuff Works: “Like imaginary friends, tulpas are ‘entities’ generated entirely in the mind. But unlike imaginary friends, some believe tulpas think on their own, experience emotions and have memories. Tulpas generate personalities, desires and curiosities all their own, quite separate from their host; French explorer and Buddhist Alexandra David-Neel wrote that tulpas will eventually leave the host’s body, like a child leaves the womb. She herself claimed to have made a tulpa that grew more and more sinister until it eventually had to be destroyed.”

I have heard that such entities as Bigfoot, the Black Eyed Children, the Men in Black, lake monsters, the Shadow People, and the Hat-Man are all Tulpas. Maybe, the theories are correct. Today’s, article, however, is going to take things in a very different approach. I’m going to share with you data that suggests some of the most well-known fictional figures in the world of entertainment have their real world versions. Creepy? Very. We’ll begin with the most dangerous of all modern day Tulpas: the Slenderman. It began as a fictional character on the Internet. Since then, it’s become something very different.

Since 2009, countless numbers of people claim to have seen, and been attacked, plagued and terrified by the Slenderman: this skeletal, pale, giant in black. But, how could such a thing have happened? Is the creature a Tulpa? I say “Yes.” When enough people believe in something, the theory goes, that same something can stride out of our darkest imaginations and right into the heart of our own reality. By accepting without question the idea that the Slenderman is more than just a piece of Internet fiction are we also giving him some degree of life? Maybe even independent life? If so, can we extinguish that life? If not, does that mean the Slenderman is here to stay? Probably. Having written a full-length book on the Slenderman I get a lot of feedback on the subject, and one of the issues that surfaces most of all is that of people seeing the Slenderman in the real world. And time and again. And again.

Now, let’s address a “man” named Constantine. If you are into comic-books, you will know the name of Alan Moore. He is the brainchild behind the likes of V for Vendetta and Watchmen (both of which were made into mega-bucks movies). Moore also wrote for the popular U.K.-based comic-book 2000 A.D. And, there’s Moore’s character of Constantine, of comic-books, and of a movie of the title Constantine, too. But, what about the Tulpa version of Constantine? Don’t dismiss it. Here things get really weird. Ian Vincent tells an extremely strange story about Alan Moore and his fictional creation of John Constantine. Vincent notes that Moore is a “practicing magician,” something that may have a bearing on how and why his comic-book hero came to life, and in much the same way that the Slenderman has done. Vincent reveals: “Moore actually saw John Constantine in a café on the South Bank in London [England]. He is a character which Moore had absolutely created himself, but the complete spitting image of John Constantine walked right past him.”

Bizarre? Definitely. But, the fact is that just about everything about the world of the thought-form is bizarre.