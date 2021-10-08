When Sound Can Become Our Enemy – Beware!

Imagine the scene: you and a group of friends – concerned about the ever-increasing level of surveillance of, and spying on, the public by agencies of government, the intelligence community, and the military – decide to head off to a local, peaceful demonstration that is being held in your hometown. In total, a couple of hundred people are there to voice their concerns that way too much control is being exerted upon the population. Suddenly, however, things go distinctly awry. No, we are not talking about the police turning up with water-cannons or Tasers. We are talking about something much worse and far more disturbing. In no time at all, everyone in the crowd suddenly feels nauseous. Some lose their balance and fall over. Others vomit. More than a few are overwhelmed by dizziness and have to lay on the ground. Some develop the shakes. None of this is due to the hot weather or hysteria. Quite the opposite: you have been targeted, and hit by, a weapon that has disabled you via nothing less than sound.

Although it is something we give little specific thought to, there is no doubt that sound plays a massive role in our lives and from varying perspectives. The sound of the voice of an old friend we haven’t seen in years can make us happy. The screams of someone late at night provoke concern and worry. The sirens of fire trucks might provoke anxiety. And music can be uplifting, relaxing, or energizing, depending on the type of music one prefers. There is, however, another aspect to sound: it can be used as a weapon against us; a weapon of control. But, before we get back to the issue of control, an important question needs to be asked: what, exactly, is sound?

We’ll begin with something called Infrasound. It is an extremely low frequency sound, one which is below the 20HZ mark, and which is undetectable to the human ear. A number of animals use infrasound as a means to communicate with each other. The long list includes giraffes, whales, and elephants. It’s a form of communication in the animal kingdom that can be highly effective for significant numbers of miles. There is another important aspect of infrasound: when it is directed at humans it can provoke a wealth of unsettling physical and psychological sensations, as well as hallucinations of both the audible and visual kind. Many are interpreted as supernatural events when, in reality, it is simply the mechanisms of the brain misfiring when hit by infrasound. Consider the following:

“Mysteriously snuffed out candles, weird sensations and shivers down the spine may not be due to the presence of ghosts in haunted houses but to very low frequency sound that is inaudible to humans,” it was reported in September 2003, continuing: “British scientists have shown in a controlled experiment that the extreme bass sound known as infrasound produces a range of bizarre effects in people…” “Some scientists have suggested that this level of sound may be present at some allegedly haunted sites and so cause people to have odd sensations that they attribute to a ghost – our findings support these ideas,” noted Professor Richard Wiseman, of the University of Hertfordshire, in the U.K. Startling and disturbing information relative to how sound can be used as a tool of control and manipulation can be found in the pages of a formerly classified U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency document, dated March 1976: Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (Radiowaves and Microwaves) Eurasian Communist Countries. Written by Ronald L. Adams and Dr. R. A. Williams, of the U.S. Army (and specifically of the Medical Intelligence and Information Agency), it notes in part:

“The Eurasian Communist countries are actively involved in evaluation of the biological significance of radio-waves and microwaves. Most of the research being conducted involves animals or in vitro evaluations, but active programs of a retrospective nature designed to elucidate the effects on humans are also being conducted.” Of deep concern to the United States military and intelligence community, was the incredible revelation that the Soviets had developed technology that allowed them to beam “messages” into the minds of targeted individuals. Rather notably, the DIA and the Army concluded that such messages might direct a person to commit nothing less than suicide. Even if the person was not depressed, said Adams and Williams, the technology could be utilized to plunge them into sudden states of “”…irritability, agitation, tension, drowsiness, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, and lack of concentration”

The authors added: “Sounds and possibly even words which appear to be originating intra-cranially can be induced by signal modulation at very low average-power densities”.” They concluded: “The Soviets will continue to investigate the nature of internal sound perception. Their research will include studies on perceptual distortion and other psycho-physiological effects. The results of these investigations could have military applications if the Soviets develop methods for disrupting or disturbing human behavior.” Bear in mind, this was decades ago. Who knows where the technology is today?