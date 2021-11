While diving for sunken treasure in the Bahamas a man comes across a mysterious underwater structure that seems unmistakably like a pyramid. He ventures inside to find a strange instrument and pair of bronze hands grasping an unusual crystal. We discus the story of the diver and consider the use of the crystal and the high strangeness surrounding it.

We also chat about the strange life of Philip K. Dick and his interactions with robotic beings, UFOs and multidimensional realities.

