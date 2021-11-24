24.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Dermo Optical Perception

Falling under the umbrella of psi phenomena and extra sensory perception is the seemingly super human ability of VIS. VISers have the ability to see without the use of their eyes and can seemingly access information hidden from our regular senses. We chat about the this phenomena, its scientific reasoning and how it might be able to be taught rather easily to anyone who wants to understand.

Then we hear the story of one of the most extraordinary psychic surgeons and the spirit of a strange doctor who possesses him to cure the unwell.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links