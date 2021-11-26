26.18 – MU Podcast – The Invisibility Initiation

What inhabits the non physical world around us? Could paranormal phenomena be invisible to us and only show itself when it wants to? There are stories out there of people who claim to encounter invisible entities regularly; Bigfoots, Greys and even humanoids utilise this gap in our senses to interact with us. We chat about some of these encounters and explore the concept of Tulpa splintering.

Then in our Plus+ extension we look at the “Kirlian Gun” and its use in energy field healing and spirit removal.

