26.20 – MU Podcast – Richard Dolan

The great Richard Dolan joins us this week as we discuss his appearance in the new documentary film ‘The Observers’. Dolan shares his perspective on the UAP taskforce and the recent developments in the UFO secrecy before we branch into trans-humanism, the 21st century “gleichschaltung”, and a potential exit from the totalitarian path we are seemingly set on.
We continue the discussion for our Plus+ members and ponder the theory of an alien invasion occurring without humanity realising. We also hear stories of alchemically induced immortality, vampires and incidents of narrowly avoided deals with the devil.
The Observers Documentary
Richard Dolan
- The Alien Agendas: A Speculative Analysis of Those Visiting Earth
- Richard Dolan Members
- Incredible UFO Roundtable featuring Richard Dolan
Plus+ Extension
- The THREAT: Revealing the Secret Alien Agenda
- The Strange Tale of James Schafer and the Immortal Child