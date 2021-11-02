Annabelle’s Twin? Paranormal Investigators Reveal Frightening Details About Their Haunted Doll

An allegedly possessed doll has left paranormal investigators “scared for the first time”. The doll, which looks identical to the real Annabelle doll that inspired The Conjuring movies, allegedly attacked one of the investigators, turned over their Ouija table, and even almost caused a car accident. In fact, Lee and Linzi Steer’s doll came from the exact same factory that the real Annabelle doll was made at.

Linzi explained what happened just days ago that left her so frightened, “It was on October 24, which was the two year anniversary of us having her.” “We didn’t know our Annabelle was possessed when she first came into our lives.” “She was given to us by a fan who thought she was just a replica of the American Annabelle doll, we had no idea she was haunted too.” “But there’s no denying it that there’s something powerful about her.” The doll is being kept at the couple’s Museum of Haunted Objects in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England.

Linzi, who has witnessed several ghosts throughout her life but was never truly scared, admitted that some of the things the rag doll has done has creeped her out, especially when she came down with a mystery illness and almost crashed her car. “I had two near crashes when Annabelle was in the car with me in October 2019, just after she arrived,” she explained. “In the first one a white van nearly went into the side of the car and I was forced to veer off the road. In the other, I was on a roundabout. I’d sort of pulled out and then another car pulled out pretty quickly in front of me.”

As for the illness, Linzi stated, “Then my mouth became full of abscesses and I became strangely ill. I was just having these awful pains in my stomach.” “I couldn’t keep anything down and I even went into hospital for test after test, but they couldn’t find anything wrong.”

And just days ago on October 24th, the doll acted up again by causing a burning pain in Linzi’s right arm that began bleeding while she was watching a television show about another haunted doll in her collection named Elizabeth. Perhaps Annabelle’s twin was jealous?

Later that same night, a heavy metal Ouija table was inexplicably turned over. Eerily enough, the rag doll was in the same room as the table when it flipped over. “It was in the middle of a visitor séance and they rang us, so we looked at the CCTV and couldn’t believe our eyes. It was definitely Annabelle forcing the table over, as no one touched it.” “The metal was bent out of shape and the base had come free of the fixings. There was no way this was an accident or coincidence.”

Another unusual experience happened when the Steers first got the Annabelle doll and they conducted a séance on that same table, “…we were sat with Annabelle when a voice came through saying, ‘I’m going to kill you’.” “I think we’ll put Annabelle in her own case to make things safer.”

Pictures of their doll can be seen here.